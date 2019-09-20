Secondhand week: a ‘volley’ good show from MPB

Top volleyball photographer Phil Gibbin, who shoots with the England side, reveals how he saved a ton and gets great shots with a secondhand Nikon lens

Can you tell us about your experiences buying second-hand?

Predominantly shooting sports means that I need to have lenses that will perform well in low light, and they don’t come cheap. A friend recommended looking at secondhand lenses to save money and it helped a lot. About a year ago I picked up a used Nikon f/2.8 70-200mm VR lens in great condition for around £750, which was well over £1,200 cheaper than Nikons latest f/2.8 70-200mm lens at the time. I bought it from MPB.

The lens has never let me down and enables me to get he shots I need. I’ve used the lens to shoot volleyball on behalf of Volleyball England at the National Cup Finals and at a Junior International Competition hosted by England, and I have also used it with local sides who use my shots in promotional material. All the shots here were taken with the Nikon f/2.8 70-200mm.

What is your biggest tip for buying second hand?

Buy from a reputable used gear specialist which will offer some sort of warranty. You want some piece of mind that your gear isn’t going to pack in the first time you use it, and you won’t get this buying from a stranger on a classifieds site online.