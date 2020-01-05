A second-hand classic: Fujifilm X-T10

Buying a used Fujifilm X-T10 is a great way of getting into Fujifilm’s outstanding XT series at a very reasonable price

The baby brother of the X-T1 arrived on the scene in 2015, just as Fujifilm’s X series was really starting to take off. The idea of creating a camera that used a sensible subset of the X-T1’s features in a body that offers a similar handling experience at a lower price always seemed like a recipe for success. The Fujifilm X-T10 received high praise from reviewers and was quick to gain an excellent reputation among amateur and enthusiast photographers. Key features include a 16.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS II sensor, a centrally mounted 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder, 3in 920k-dot tilting screen and continuous shooting with autofocus at a healthy 8fps.

Fujifilm X-T10 at a glance:

£159-£219 body only (via MPB.com)

16.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS II sensor

ISO 200-6400 (raw), 100-51,200 (JPEG)

Single SD card slot

8fps continuous shooting

381g (with battery and card)

For and against the Fujifilm X-T10

+ Handles well for a camera so small

+ Renders rich, vibrant colours

+ Classic and nostalgic retro charm

+ Excellent ergonomics

+ Supported by a wide range of lenses

– No joystick or touchscreen

– Lacks weather-proofing

– No 4K video recording

– No raw in expanded ISO settings

What we said

‘It fits most of the X-T1’s best bits into a simpler, more approachable package’

‘The X-T10 delivers consistently attractive JPEG files out of the camera’

‘It’s a gateway to the spectacular Fujinon lens range’

‘The X-T10 feels impressively secure in your hand for such a small camera’

‘What’s really impressive is that it comes at a very competitive price’

What to pay

Head over to MPB.com and type Fujifilm X-T10 into the search bar and you’ll find a wide selection of second-hand X-T10s available in black and silver finishes. Examples in excellent condition with the original packaging, battery, charger and caps cost £209, whereas examples deemed to be in good condition with light marks to the body and screen cost £184. Well-used X-T10s can be picked up from £159.

How the Fujifilm X-T10 fares today

The X-T10 has been succeeded by the X-T20 and X-T30, but it remains a very capable camera provided that you’re aware of its limitations. Autofocus is a bit sluggish compared to the latest X-series models and you get far fewer AF points across the frame. It lacks touchscreen functionality and raw images can’t be taken at the extended ISO settings, but ISO 6400 can be used for less critical purposes.

New alternatives to the Fujifilm X-T10

The X-T30 has come a long way from the X-T10. It inherits the 26.1MP sensor from the X-T3, which provides an ISO 80- 51,200 extended range. It shoots as fast as 30fps (with a 1.25x crop) and features four times as many phase-detection pixels on the sensor than you get on the X-T20. Low-light AF sensitivity has improved and its touchscreen lets you change quick menu settings.

What Fujifilm X-T10 owners think

Three Fujifilm X-T10 users give their verdict

Michael Topham

I’ve long been a fan of Fujifilm’s X series and shortly after finding out second- hand examples of the X-T10 can be picked up reasonably cheaply, I decided to snap one up. Black examples seemed hard to come by at the time, so I settled for the black and silver finish, which I’ve grown to like. If I were given a fiver for every comment I’ve had from other photographers telling me how good it looks I’d be a rich man by now. In the eight or so months since owning it, I’ve found it my go-to camera for times when I don’t want o cart my professional DSLRs around and just want to use something that I can sling over my shoulder that I’m not too possessive about. It’s taken a bit of a battering, proving it’s strong and well made. I’ve learnt that you can get away with a lot more using a smaller camera, particularly when you’d like to work under the radar of those around you. I’m a huge fan of its monochrome mode, too, and revert to my raw files when I need the colour. I have also bought the MHG-XT10 handgrip and rarely leave home without it.

For and against

+ Shoots beautiful mono images straight out of camera

+ Wi-Fi connectivity makes sharing shots a breeze

– Autofocus isn’t as brisk as newer models

– Doesn’t provide a joystick like the X-T30

Martin Eacott

I’m lucky to spend a large part of the year travelling and exploring by bike so a small camera is ideal for me. However, I’ve never felt as if I’m making a compromise using my X-T10. I bought my example in 2016, upgrading from a Fujifilm X-M1, so I was already familiar and happy with the X system. At that time it was £449 body only to which I fitted my XF 18-55mm lens, which is a marvellous kit zoom. Most people who follow me on social media are surprised when I show them the camera I’ve taken my images with, and I’m quick to suggest the X-T10 to novices and more-experienced photographers who like to travel light. There’s very little not to love about the X-T10. It looks great, image quality is superb and build quality is excellent. I have since purchased an X-T20, but still own and use my trusty X-T10 regularly.

For and against

+ Excellent image quality

+ In-camera raw editing

– No touchscreen

– Continuous AF speed

Mark Whitaker

After purchasing my first Fujifilm camera, the X-A1, I was impressed by its compact versatility and image quality. After a year or so,

I decided that, as my photography skills were improving, I wanted to invest in a camera that had dedicated dials for a more creative and immersive photographic experience, so I made a beeline for the silver/black X-T10. It was the aesthetics of this camera and affordable price tag that was the real selling point. The step up in image quality and clear viewfinder made me feel like a serious photographer. Combined with my 35mm f/1.4 lens, I was ready to take on the world! While exploring various genres, this camera took every single one of them in its stride. Although I have since upgraded to the Fujifilm X-T2, this amazing little camera will always have a special place in my heart.

For and against

+ Very good electronic viewfinder

+ Buttons and dials are intuitive to use

+ Love its retro styling

– Single SD card slot

