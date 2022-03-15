RPS opens entries for 164th International Photography Exhibition March 15, 2022

The Royal Photographic Society (RPS) has announced the 2022 call for entries for the 164th edition of the International Photography Exhibition (IPE 164).

It’s the world’s longest running photography exhibition and celebrates contemporary photography from across the globe.

The open call welcomes submissions from new, emerging, and established photographers of all ages and working in any subject or genre.

New approaches, alternative photographic processes and experimental work is encouraged.

Selected photographers will be offered exclusive opportunities. A £4000 prize fund will be awarded to standout entrants, including the IPE Award, Under 30s Award and a £1250 commission to create new work.

Then 100 images, chosen by a guest selection panel, will form a group exhibition at the Royal Photographic Society, Bristol, England, in January 2023.

Selected photographers will also be featured in the award-winning RPS Journal and across the RPS digital channels.

Reflecting contemporary approaches

Evan Dawson, CEO of the RPS, said, ‘The sheer breadth of photography submitted for the International Photography Exhibition from throughout the world means that our final exhibition is always thought-provoking, and at times challenging – as it should be. As the world’s longest running photography exhibition, it’s important it continues to reflect contemporary approaches and issues.’

Tim Franco, IPE 163 Award winner, said, ‘I am really humbled that my work has been selected for the IPE Awards, especially after seeing all the amazing work that was submitted this year.’

The IPE 163 is on show at RPS Gallery, The Royal Photographic Society, from 16 April to 3 July 2022.

How to enter

Entry is free for one image, and up to four images can be submitted for £18-£30, as a series or as individual images.

Entries close at 23:59 BST on 17 May 2022.

Images submitted before 1 April 2022 will be entered into an early-bird prize draw to win a signed copy of Ioanna Sakellaraki’s photo-book The Truth is in the Soil.

For more information, and details of how to enter, just visit the RPS International Photography Exhibition 164.

About the IPE

The IPE has been held since 1854 and is the world’s longest running photography exhibition. The IPE is selected anonymously from an international, annual open call that welcomes entries from new, emerging, and established photographers, working across any subject or genre. The open call is a unique opportunity to exhibit at The Royal Photographic Society, and nationwide, and to receive a prize fund and awards.

About the RPS

The RPS is an educational charity with an international membership.

Founded in 1853, the objective of the RPS is to make the art and science of photography more widely available and is committed to bringing photography to everyone.

Now a world-leading photographic community, the RPS is based in Bristol, UK, with a membership of over 10,000 photographers.

It aims to inspire people through its exhibitions, its RPS Journal, its awards and events.

The RPS helps photographers create images through its educational programmes, qualifications and public initiatives.

Membership is open to everyone.

To find out more go to the Royal Photographic Society website.

