Photokina 2018 oddity awards

One of the joys of Photokina, the world's biggest photography show, is the inevitable parade of the curious, unusual or odd. From manic keep uppies to samurai, here are a few highlights of this year's show so far

Award for most gravity-defying trousers

It must take this representative of Three Legged Thing a while to get through airport security

Award for ‘don’t try this at home’ sword skills

Listen carefully kids, these swords are sharp, as the Sony stand samurai demonstrated….

Award for most unimpressed punter

Lively yourself up, Mein Herr, you have two more days to go!

Award for best ball skills

It’s a close run thing as Sony had some ball wranglers on its stand too, but the guy with the coloured balls on the main concourse wins as there is more of them

Award for best moustache

Photokina is in Germany, right, a country famed for its facial hair topiary. This guys win best of show so far…

Award for best electronic torso belonging to the Germany army

No competition!