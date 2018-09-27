Photokina 2018 oddity awards

One of the joys of Photokina, the world's biggest photography show, is the inevitable parade of the curious, unusual or odd. From manic keep uppies to samurai, here are a few highlights of this year's show so far
Award for most gravity-defying trousers
It must take this representative of Three Legged Thing a while to get through airport security
Award for ‘don’t try this at home’ sword skills
Listen carefully kids, these swords are sharp, as the Sony stand samurai demonstrated….
Award for most unimpressed punter
Lively yourself up, Mein Herr, you have two more days to go!
Award for best ball skills
It’s a close run thing as Sony had some ball wranglers on its stand too, but the guy with the coloured balls on the main concourse wins as there is more of them
Award for best moustache
Photokina is in Germany, right, a country famed for its facial hair topiary. This guys win best of show so far…
Award for best electronic torso belonging to the Germany army
No competition!