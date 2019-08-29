Panasonic unveils full-frame Lumix S1H

August is traditionally a fairly quiet month for camera releases but not this one. Following Canon’s recent announcement of a new DSLR and mirrorless model, Panasonic has unveiled the Lumix S1H. It’s a 24.2Mp full-frame mirrorless camera designed to appeal to videographers, as it offers 6K video recording at 24p, with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Other attractions for film makers include the ability to record 5.9K at 30p in 16:9, 10-bit 4K/Cinema 4K footage at 60p using the Super 35mm image area, and 4:2:2 10-bit 4K footage at 30p over the full image area. There is plenty to appeal to stills photographers, too. Panasonic says the new camera has 14 stops of dynamic range, the same as its cine cameras, and features Dual IS – 5 axis stabilisation in the body and 2-axis stabilisation in the company’s S series lenses.

The camera has offers Dual Native ISO technology to minimise noise at higher ISO settings, along with a 225-area DFD contrast AF system, 5.76-million-dot EVF and a 3.2-inch, 2.33-million-dot tilting rear screen. A High Resolution mode is also able to combine eight images to generate a 96Mp image, and the camera is no slouch, promising a 0.08 sec AF speed, 6fps in continuous shooting mode and 30fps in 6K Photo mode. The Panasonic S1H goes onsale at the end of September for £3,599.99.