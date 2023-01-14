OPPO Find X5 Pro – Smartphone Picture of the Week January 14, 2023

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Ed Mellor, using an OPPO Find X5 Pro.

Ed Mellor, OPPO Find X5 Pro

‘I’m not the best or most patient technical photographer in terms of setting up cameras and equipment. That is probably one of the reasons I enjoy street photography, because it’s about on the hoof composition, using the light available, and capturing a moment in time which tells, or implies, a part of a story.

I was in the City for work and early for a meeting so killing time in a cafe. London is great for street photography, particularly in the rain which adds texture and colour in the reflections. There had been lots of people filtering by, then this sole person with the bright umbrella stood out, particularly against the harsh corporate setting.’

Instagram: @photographs.by.ed

Read our OPPO Find X5 Pro review here.

Enter your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

Using smartphones for street photography

How to take amazing portraits on a smartphone

How to take great macro photos on a smartphone

Further reading:

iPhone 14 Pro Max – Smartphone Picture of the Week

iPhone 12 Pro – Smartphone Picture of the Week

Google Pixel 6 – Smartphone Picture of the Week

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.