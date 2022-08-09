Opinion: Is this the end for compact cameras? August 9, 2022

Have smartphones finally killed off the point-and-shoot compact camera? A recent article by Nikkei reports both Japanese-based Panasonic AND Nikon are now suspending development of entry-level compact cameras. Instead, both companies are said to be focusing on the expansion and development of their mirrorless products.

If this IS the case, who can blame them for this decision? After all, most of us now carry around far more convenient (and maybe even better resolution) smartphones in our bags and back pockets. Just this week, OnePlus announced the launch of the OnePlus 10T – a triple lens smartphone with a whopping 50 megapixel IMX766 1/1.56-inch sensor and an ultra wide angle lens, offering a 120 degree angle of view – features you’d be hard pushed to find on a compact matching its £629/£729 RRP.

Who still makes compact cameras?

According to Nikkei, global shipment of compact digital cameras has fallen 97% from 2008, to just 3.01 million units in 2021.

Looking through the current offerings, Panasonic Holdings has not released any new product priced below 50,000 yen (approximately £305/$370 at time of writing) since 2019. A spokesperson confirmed: “We’ve halted developing any new models that can be replaced by a smartphone”. For the time being though, it still plans to continue the production of its current compact camera models.

Meanwhile, Nikon has reportedly ceased development of new compact cameras in its Coolpix line. It currently only offers two models with high-powered lenses, though has reiterated it will be “closely monitoring market trends” before making any decision on future development.

This follows in the footsteps of Fujifilm who discontinued its FinePix range and offers the premium X100V as the only “compact camera” in the range.

Canon doesn’t seem to have completely written off compact cameras with plenty of PowerShot models still available. The company confirmed its “entry-level models continue to enjoy persistent support, so we’ll continue development and production as long as there is demand.”

For Sony, the Cyber-shot brand hasn’t had a new addition since 2019. A spokeperson for the company has commented: “it’s not that we’ll stop developing new products”. Even as far back as 2012, it reported a significant fall in compact camera sales it believed “was due to a significant increase in the sales of interchangeable single lens cameras”.

Compacts are also an endangered species for Olympus, with just one, lonely Tough TG-6.

It’s not a complete compact drought, though. For Ricoh, the compact market would appear to be still going strong. In comparison, it still has plenty of wholesome offerings to choose from, particularly with its GR range (the likes of the Ricoh GR IIIX recently kept us impressed).

The future of compact cameras

For now, only time will tell how things will pan out for compact enthusiasts. Certainly, a fragile global market and photography equipment shortages will be having an influence on camera production and development. Maybe this just isn’t a good time for brands to take risks if they’ve convinced themselves the demand isn’t there?

We’ve contacted Sony, Panasonic and Canon for comment and will update when we get a reply.

Further Reading

Cameras will always be better than smartphones

12 best second-hand classic compact cameras

How to make and sell panoramas with compact cameras

Top 12 best kids cameras in 2022

The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of Amateur Photographer magazine or Kelsey Media Limited. If you have an opinion you’d like to share on this topic, or any other photography related subject, email: ap.ed@kelsey.co.uk

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.