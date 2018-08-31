Oblique strategies in Ealing

A group of west London photographers, including regular AP contributor, Edmond Terakopian, are presenting a new body of work in September, suspended in an historic church and inspired by a challenge set by the famous ambient composer, Brian Eno.

Oblique Strategies is an exhibition from Ealing London Independent Photography group and is part of the BEAT arts festival. Nineteen photographers have taken inspiration from a set of challenges originally written by Eno as a method of overcoming creative block – his Oblique Strategies.

Hung in the beautiful space of St Mary’s Church in Ealing, west London, the photographs are suspended in mid-air, reflecting both the tension and freedom of the photographer’s response and how creative blocks can be overcome by ingenuity and lateral thinking.

The show opens Thursday September 7th and runs until Saturday September 15th. It is open weekdays 12 until 7pm (Fridays until 8pm) and weekends 11 until 6pm.