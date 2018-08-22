Nikon full-frame mirrorless cameras: cool accessories

With only a day to go until the full release of the new Nikon full-frame mirrorless cameras, what kind of accessories should be on your wishlist?

It’s a big week for Nikon fans with the company’s full-frame mirrorless cameras set to be announced tomorrow morning (August 23rd) in a live global stream. The cameras are likely to be a serious investment for keen amateur photographers, so make sure you get some great accessories to go with whichever one you buy.

Memory card

Assuming that the new cameras will indeed, as widely rumoured, take XQD cards, there is another supplier on the block, apart from Sony. Delkin Devices has announced a range of 64Gb, 120Gb and 240Gb cards, available October. They are designed for high-speed continuous shooting. offering a maximum read and write speed of 400MB/s, and are Version 2.0 compliant. Delkin is also offering to replace any malfunctioning card as part of a built-in insurance policy, with each card getting its own serial number. Prices to be confirmed.

Bag

Nikon owners are unlikely to want to keep their new pride and joy in any old budget canvas bag. The Hadley Small Pro range from Billingham is a very classy looking alternative with great protective features, so it should go well with the new Nikons (the bags are designed for mirrorless cameras and mid-range DSLRs). The Stormblock material used in the bags’ construction never requires ‘reproofing’, remaining water-resistant for its entire life.

There is also a strong, padded, leather-reinforced handle on the top cover to provide extra comfort and a secure grip, while a handy rear pocket, featuring a water-repellent zip for protection against adverse conditions, takes care of important documents or memory card holders. There is a range of classy colours, too. More details and pricing here.

Strap

You can be sure Nikon will bring out a range of accessories for the new cameras, but if you’re impatient for a luxury strap in the meantime, you could do far worse than the 4V Design Lusso Brown Tuscany Leather Camera strap. It’s stylish and comfortable, well-padded and grippy. If you don’t want to use a leather strap, Black Rapid and Peak Design offer a range of quality alternatives.