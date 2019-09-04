Nikon D6 pro DSLR revealed, with new 120-300mm lens

Nikon has announced the development of the D6 professional digital SLR camera, and the AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR telephoto zoom lens for its full-frame DSLRs.

No technical specifications have been revealed at this stage, although there is speculation the new full-frame camera will include improved autofocus, image stabilisation and silent-mode shooting. Given the impressive video capabilities of the Z6 and Z7 mirrorless models, the D6’s movie features are also likely to get a boost. The new camera won’t be available until 2020, presumably in time for the Japan Olympics next summer (this is a fast, high-performance DSLR, remember). It may also be available to view at the CP+ camera show in Japan next February.

The new AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR lens, meanwhile, celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Nikon F mount adopted for the D-series. “The new telephoto zoom lens will provide professional photographers, in fields such as sports photography, with even greater support,” says Nikon. No further details are available at this stage, but it would be very surprising if sports photographers couldn’t use it at next year’s Olympics.