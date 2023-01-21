Mike Bryant, iPhone 11 – Smartphone Picture of the Week January 21, 2023

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Mike Bryant, using an iPhone 11.

Mike Bryant, iPhone 11

‘I’m a keen amateur and always try to carry a camera, in one form or another. Nothing beats being out on the Thames Estuary at low tide for sunset or, in this case, sunrise. I grabbed this shot to post on social media whilst I had my main camera setup on a tripod. It was taken as a raw image using the Lightroom Mobile app. Winter is often the best time for drama in the skies and I always have an eye on what is happening in the sky together with the local tide tables just in case I am able to pop out as I’m lucky to have this on my doorstep.’

See more of Mike’s work here:

Instagram: @mrb_picture

www.mrbpicture.com

Enter your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek.

