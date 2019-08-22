Love cycling and photography? We want to hear from you

Are you as passionate about cycling as you are about photography? Here’s a chance to combine both loves and have a great day out in the process. We’ve teamed up with used gear specialist, MPB, and our sister magazine Cycling Weekly to arrange a unique event where keen cyclists who are also keen photographers (or vice versa) can improve their shooting skills!

As well as being able to borrow cameras and lenses from MPB during the day, you will get both group and one-to-one help with shooting cycling action from expert pro, Geoff Waugh. This unique photographic event will take place during the Peaks Tour Sportive Event in the beautiful Peak District (Winnarts Pass) on Saturday 21 September. Full details of the route are here.

To be considered for the event, please email geoff.harris@ti-media.com with the following information

* What do you currently shoot with?

* How would you rate your level of cycling ability? None, Beginner, Intermediate, Expert (optional)

* What would you like to shoot with on the day? (optional)

* A download link to images you have shot recently

* Your full contact details.

We expect a lot of interest, so priority will be given to the first people to respond between now and 12 midnight on Monday 2nd September, and provide the above information. Thanks to MPB’s generosity, we are able to cover up to £100 for travel expenses and accommodation. The selection of attendees is at the editor’s discretion and no correspondence will be entered into about the selection.