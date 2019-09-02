Light 18mm lens for Sony from Samyang

Samyang has announced a fast lightweight wide angle lens, the AF 18mm F2.8 FE, for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The lens weighs 145g and is 60.5mm long by 63.5mm in diameter, offering a 100-degree field of view. It consists of nine elements in eight groups, seven diaphragm blades, and a 58mm filter size. Furthermore, the lens can focus as close as 25cm and has a stepper motor for fast and quiet autofocus.

According to Samyang, the barrel is made from a glass-strengthened composite material, which maintains durability while reducing overall weight. Onsale this month for £349.99. Samyang’s UK distributor site is here.