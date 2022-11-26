iPhone 7 Plus – Smartphone Picture of the Week November 26, 2022

Babich Vitaly, iPhone 7 Plus

“This photo was taken at Sarzhyn Yar Botanical Garden, Kharkiv in Ukraine. My father is a former photographer, as such from childhood I liked to take photos. I previously only took photos using my smartphone and like to shoot more nature. My first phone, the Nexus 4, took great photos and from here I started shooting more and more with my phone. Then I bought an iPhone, the iPhone 7 Plus, and even though I also now have a Canon camera, I continue taking mobile photographs.”

See more phone photos on Instagram here: @babich_mobile_photography

@vitaly_babich

