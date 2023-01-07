iPhone 14 Pro Max – Smartphone Picture of the Week January 7, 2023

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Nick Inwood, using an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Nick Inwood, iPhone 14 Pro Max

“My picture was taken on iPhone 14 Pro Max using portrait mode whilst on a walk towards Evesham town centre from the river.

About 7 years ago I was diagnosed with Stargardts (form of macular degeneration) which meant I had been losing centre vision in both eyes. Classed as severely sight impaired.

I used to use a Canon EOS 80D but found hard to see in the viewer and broke a couple of lenses not seeing obstacles properly. I’ve started using my iPhone as I love taking photos of objects and views. It gets me out of the house more and of course, explore.

I hope to be able to travel to more areas around UK soon to explore/get lost and get lots of photos!”

Instagram: @iphone_only_pictures

