iPhone 12 Pro – Smartphone Picture of the Week December 17, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Nick Greig, using an iPhone 12 Pro.

Nick Greig, iPhone 12 Pro

“I’m a BBC Technical Manager working in central London, my day-to-day job is to maintain high broadcast TV lighting and vision standards for BBC News. I’m a serious photo hobbyist outside of work, my interest are landscape and street photography. My photo ‘Rain and bright Lights’ was taken on an iPhone 12 Pro. It was taken in London’s Oxford Circus with Oxford Street as the backdrop. Evening rainfall kept the streets quiet. I took this as an opportunity to capture a long exposure of a red bus passing with the Christmas lights on top of frame. The long exposure with heavy rain made for a bright reflective scene in an unusually quiet London street.”

Instagram: @nikg

Enter your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Find out how to take better smartphone photos

Using smartphones for street photography

How to take amazing portraits on a smartphone

How to take great macro photos on a smartphone

Further reading:

Google Pixel 6 – Smartphone Picture of the Week

Sony Xperia 1 IV – Smartphone Picture of the Week

iPhone 7 Plus – Smartphone Picture of the Week

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.