Huawei P30 Pro – Smartphone Picture of the Week November 12, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Karen Mason, using a Huawei P30 Pro.

Karen Mason, Huawei P30 Pro

‘My photo was taken at Penom point on Anglesey last weekend on a gloomy afternoon. I had gone as part of our local photography group trip, F-stop photography Rutland, run by Jamie Hassall. I always take a few shots with my phone, Huawei P30 Pro, of what I photograph. We were mainly there to do long exposure but it was so windy, even the tripods were shaking! We did manage to get some though.’

See more of Karen’s photos on her Instagram: @karenmason244

Enter your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

