Google Pixel 6 – Smartphone Picture of the Week December 10, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Brian Minkoff using a Google Pixel 6.

Brian Minkoff, Google Pixel 6

“I have been a passionate snapper for decades… anything and everyone including street photography, nature, colour and black and white. Was in Lille last week and decided to take just the Pixel 6 rather than drag a whole lot of lenses across for a short trip.

I took the shot from one of my favourite locations-sitting in a café. I love people watching and have a collection of Café Life photos taken all over Europe. The photo is of the Carlton Hotel, scene of many scandals in the past.”

Website: www.brianminkoffphoto.co.uk

