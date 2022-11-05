Google Pixel 6 Pro – Smartphone Picture of the Week November 5, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Gervan Kelly, using a Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Gervan Kelly, Google Pixel 6 Pro

My name is Gervan Kelly and I operate under the name Snaparazzi. Ever since my Nokia N95 back in 2006, I have been firmly focussed on Smartphone Photography. I tend to snap whatever catches my eye, hence the moniker Snaparazzi!

This particular image was captured just outside St Paul’s Cathedral Courtyard in London. Using my Google Pixel 6 Pro, I stopped on the island at the pedestrian crossing and sat on the ground for a low-angle shot. It only to a few seconds for the right vehicle to pop along (London Bus) and I used the Long-Exposure settings to capture the image. A quick 30sec straighten, and exposure correction in Lightroom for Mobile, and that was that.

My Instagram handle is @Snaparazzi where I post all my smartphone photography.

