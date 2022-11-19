Google Pixel 4a – Smartphone Picture of the Week November 19, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Jerin Pappy Johnson, using a Google Pixel 4a.

Jerin Pappy Johnson, Google Pixel 4a

“I’m from Kerala, India, but currently staying in Aberdeen. I have been doing mobile photography since 2016. I’m currently shooting with Google Pixel 4a. I have captured this picture at Aberdeen beach front on Guy Fawkes Night and when the fireworks started, I was looking for a perfect moment to capture and I was able to get one.”

Social Media:

Instagram: @jerrie_._

Twitter: @jerrin_n

Enter your photos

Want the chance to feature here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your smartphone photographs on social media with the tag #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

