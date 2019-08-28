Fast zooms for Canon full-frame mirrorless

It’s been a busy week for Canon, with the firm not only announcing two new cameras in the shape of the EOS 90D DSLR and EOS M6 Mark II mirrorless, but also adding a pair of fast zooms to its RF lineup for full-frame mirrorless.

Both the RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM first appeared on our radar as part of the lens roadmap released with the EOS RP in February, but we now have full details of what are sure to become the workhorse optics in many EOS R users’ kitbags.

Interestingly Canon has chosen not to go down the route of exploiting the RF mount to make smaller and lighter lenses. Instead, it’s chosen to build ones similar in size to their equivalents for EOS DSLRs, but add in optical image stabilisation and, in the case of the 15-35mm, extend the wideangle view. The result is a pair of hefty zooms, with the 15-45mm measuring 88.5mm in diameter and 126.8mm in length, and weighing in at 840g.

The 24-70mm is almost exactly the same size, but tips the scales at 900g. Both lenses share the same 82mm filter thread and £2330 RRP, and are due on sale in September.