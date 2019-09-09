Fantastic shortlisted images from Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Highly commended images from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 competition are to be exhibited at the Natural History Museum in London from this October 18 to May 31st next year. The overall winners will be announced on 15 October at an awards ceremony in the Natural History Museum's Hintze Hall.

The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year showcases the world’s best nature photography and photojournalism. “Through their ability to inspire curiosity and wonder, the images showcase wildlife photography as an art form and challenge us to consider both our place in the natural world and our responsibility to protect it,” said the organisers.

Among the newly revealed Highly Commended images is a black-and-white photograph of a Weddell seal by German photographer Ralf Schneider, described by Chair of the jury Roz Kidman Cox as ‘a portrait of pure, relaxed bliss’. Matthew Ware’s disturbing image of a turtle fatally attached to a washed-up beach chair is a poignant reminder of the impact of waste ending up in the ocean.

This year’s competition attracted almost 50,000 entries from professionals and amateurs across 100 countries. After a major exhibition opening at the competition’s home, the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, the images will embark on a UK and international tour. Enjoy some of the highly commended images below and for more details of the competition, see here.