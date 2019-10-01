Canon releases EOS M200, its new entry-level mirrorless

THE EOS M200 is an upgrade to the EOS M100 APS-C mirrorless, and features a 24.1MP sensor, the latest DIGIC 8 processor, and 4K recording up to 25fps.

It is possible to record HD video at up to 120fps for a 4x slow-motion effect, capture 4K timelapse movies or pull out stills from 4K video. As well as beefed-up video recording capability, the new camera’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF enables autofocus in low-light conditions down to -4EV, Canon claims. Eye Detection AF also features in the EOS M200, while the ISO range is 100 to 25,600, expandable to 51,200.

The camera lacks a viewfinder, but comes with a three-inch 180° tilting touchscreen and weighs 299g, body only. Other features include a beginner-friendly interface, including Creative Assist and Self-Portrait modes and built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The EOS M200 goes on sale this October in white or black for £499, along with the retracting, stabilised 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 kit lens.