CameraWorld Live’s back – see new gear and save money

CameraWorld Live, which is back for a third year, provides a great chance to see the hottest new camera gear, including the Sony Alpha 7R IV, and get some expert advice on how to get the most from these new releases.

For Nikon fans, Nikon School will be running Nikon Z series workshops and giving educational talks, and a Nikon technician is on hand to clean your sensor.

Canon, meanwhile, will be demonstrating the new EOS 90D DSLR and the M6 Mark II mirrorless. Meanwhile Epson is offering visitors a free A3 print from its stand, which is a great chance to ‘big up’ one of your favourite shots.