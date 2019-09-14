CameraWorld Live’s back – see new gear and save money

If you are able to get to London on Saturday 26th October, it’s well worth checking out CameraWorld Live, a day-long event organised by the eponymous retailer
CameraWorld Live, which is back for a third year, provides a great chance to see the hottest new camera gear, including the Sony Alpha 7R IV, and get some expert advice on how to get the most from these new releases.
For Nikon fans, Nikon School will be running Nikon Z series workshops and giving educational talks, and a Nikon technician is on hand to clean your sensor.
Canon, meanwhile, will be demonstrating the new EOS 90D DSLR and the M6 Mark II mirrorless. Meanwhile Epson is offering visitors a free A3 print from its stand, which is a great chance to ‘big up’ one of your favourite shots.
The current list of new releases you can see is as follows:
- Canon EOS 90D & EOS M6 Mark II
- Sony A6600 & A6100
- Sony RX100 VII & A7R IV
- Sony 16-55mm f2.8 G & 70-350mm f4.5-6.3 G
- Panasonic Lumix S1H, 24-70mm f2.8 Lumix S Pro
- Samyang 18mm f2.8 AF
- Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8L & 15-35mm f2.8L
- Sigma 14-24mm f2.8 ART, 35mm f1.2 ART & 45mm f2.8 C
Tickets cost £8 on the door for the event on Saturday 26th October, reduced to £5 if you pre-book online, and the nearest tube is Liverpool Street. You can get your tickets here