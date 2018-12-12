Best Xmas photo accessories from £200-£1k

Hundreds of accessories pass through our reviewers’ hands every year, so with Christmas fast approaching we’ve picked some of our favourites that blow the budget

Eizo ColorEdge CS2730

Price: £939

Website: www.eizoglobal.com

If you’re looking for a 27-inch monitor with top-class image quality for professional-grade photo editing, look no further. The CS2730 isn’t a cheap option, but if you work with high-quality printers and need the versatility of a high-gamut AdobeRGB display, it’s one of the finest options out there. Both its sRGB and AdobeRGB modes offer perfect results straight out of the box, while the uniformity of the image is far beyond what many other so-called professional displays offer. It’s a little bulky and doesn’t feature an in-built colorimeter, but these shouldn’t be reasons to put you off.

DJI Mavic Air

Price: £699

Website: www.dji.com

If you’d like to get into drone photography and want a compact, foldable quadcopter that offers a great set of features for the price look no further than the DJI Mavic Air. With an improved object avoidance system it’s easy to fly and combines an on-board 1/2.3-inch 12-million-pixel CMOS sensor and f/2.8 lens with a 3-axis mechanical gimbal featuring dampeners to create steady shots and movie footage free of vibration and shake. It shoots 4K video at up to 30fps (100Mbps), with support for recording 1080p, 120fps slow-motion video. In sport mode it can accelerate up to a speed of 42.5mph. Expect a fly time of 20 minutes before the batteries need recharging. It comes with 8GB of internal storage and has a Micro SD card slot as well.

Huawei P20 Pro

Price: £799

Website: www.huawei.com/uk

Smartphones can be extremely useful photographic tools, as you’re likely to have one with you all the time. Huawei’s P20 Pro is, in photographic terms, one of the best we’ve seen. With its telephoto and monochrome cameras and excellent Handheld Night Shot mode, it brings a unique combination of features. In Pro mode in particular, it can give really impressive results. Wideangle lovers should also consider its Mate 20 Pro stablemate, which swaps the mono camera for a 16mm (equiv) lens.

Páramo Halcon Jacket

Price: £295

Website: www.paramo-clothing.com

Super-lightweight, and able to cope with up to four hours of rain, the Páramo Halcon Jacket is ideal for spring, summer and autumn. It uses soft, breathable waterproof fabric, which is quiet and rustle-free, so shouldn’t scare off wildlife. The jacket has decent sized external pockets and two large internal mesh pockets. It comes in both men’s and ladies’ fits, in a wide range of sizes.

Epson ET-7750 printer

Price: £549

Website: www.epson.co.uk

If you carry out a lot of printing at home and want a premium A3 inkjet printer that offers good value, Epson’s ET-7750 is hard to beat. It houses an ink tank at the front that features an enhanced filling system engineered for mess-free refills and is supplied with enough ink to print up to 3,400 photos (10x15cm) straight out of the box. Other features include an SD card slot, borderless printing, dual paper trays and the option to copy and scan. Like many modern printers, it has built-in Wi-Fi too, allowing you to send files to print from mobile devices using the Epson iPrint app.

Syrp Genie Mini

Price: £270

Website: www.syrp.co/eu

There are numerous devices that can rotate your camera when shooting timelapses, but the Syrp Genie Mini is one of the best we’ve tested. Programmable from your Android or Apple smartphone over Bluetooth, it can be used to record sweeping video footage or creating panoramic stitched images. It’s not the cheapest option, but in terms of usability, build quality and functionality it’s a superb bit of kit and simple to set up.