Best stocking fillers for photographers this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching we’ve picked some of our favourite stocking fillers for the photographer in your life (yes, that includes you too!)

Lastolite Collapsible ReflectorLastolite Collapsible Reflector

Price: £14

Website: www.manfrotto.co.uk

This 30cm sunlite/soft example offers a double-coated reflective surface and collapses to a third of its original size.

PNY The Outdoor Charger

PNY The Outdoor Charger

Price: £25

Website: www.pny.com

Keep all your mobile devices charged with this water-resistant powerbank.

COOPH t-shirt

Photography T-shirt

Price: £33

Website: www.cooph.co.uk

COOPH stocks a wide range of some of the best photography-themed T-shirts on the market. A great gift for the photographer in your life.

Camera cufflinksCamera cufflinks

Price: £13

Website: www.amazon.co.uk

A subtle hint for your love of photography. Many different varieties, both old and new, can be found online.

Chocolate cameraChocolate camera

Price: £35

Website: www.thechocolateworkshop.co.uk

This full-size vintage 35mm Nikon SLR is the perfect sweet treat for photographers. It tastes as good as it looks.

Camera Pencil SharpenerCamera pencil sharpener

Price: £10

Website: www.amazon.co.uk

This vintage twin-lens reflex camera is a pencil sharpener in disguise and has a built-in drawer to collect shavings.

Zeiss lens cleaning spray
Zeiss lens cleaning spray

Price: £9

Website: www.wexphotovideo.com

Effectively removes smudges, fingerprints, dirt, water or oil stains from your lenses. The pack includes 2x60ml bottles of cleaning spray and a microfibre cloth.

Lens Kitchen Timer

Lens kitchen timer

Price: £8

Website: www.nuku.co.uk

Add a photo-themed lens timer to your kitchen with this fun yet practical stocking filler.

Build your own pinhole camera

Build your own pinhole camera

Price: £40

Website: www.notonthehighstreet.com

The VIDERE is a 35mm pinhole camera that has been developed into a do-it-yourself kit, so you can take your own pinhole photographs.

Clash of the Cameras Top Trumps

Clash of the Cameras Top Trumps

Price: £9

Website: www.amazon.co.uk

These playing cards allow photography fans to play famous cameras off against each other in a classic trump card game. It contains 36 illustrated cards.

 