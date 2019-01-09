The best lenses for Sony

There was once only a small selection of full-frame E-mount lenses, but not any more

Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS

Price: £1,199

For Sony full-frame mirrorless users, this is a really versatile lens that gives consistently excellent results. It’s impressively sharp, features a weather-resistant construction, and provides a really useful zoom range without being too bulky. In short, it ticks all the right boxes and is arguably the best-judged general-purpose zoom Sony has yet made.

Sony FE 85mm f/1.8

Price: £599

Sony’s full-frame FE lenses have gained a reputation for being huge and expensive, but the firm also makes some smaller and more affordable options for enthusiast photographers. This 85mm prime is a great portrait lens for both full-frame and APS-C users, combining decent sharpness with attractive background blur.

Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS

Price: £1,149

Thanks to its f/4 aperture, this premium telezoom is a great match to Alpha 7 cameras in terms of size and weight, and notably more portable than its f/2.8 sibling. It’s also equally at home on Sony’s Alpha 6000-series models. Optically, it delivers the goods, with its fast focusing sealing the deal.

Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS

Price: £879

The only autofocus lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless that offers 1:1 magnification, this short telephoto macro is a superlative lens. Indeed, it’s one of the sharpest we’ve ever tested, while also giving beautifully rendered out-of-focus backgrounds for portraiture. The push-pull focus ring is also useful for macro work.

Sony FE 12-24mm f/4 G

Price: £1,699

For ultra-wideangle lovers, Sony’s latest optic is one of the best around. Significantly smaller than comparable lenses for DSLRs, it nonetheless delivers consistently excellent image quality. While it’s certainly not for everyone and will exceed some tight budgets, it’s a great option for those who shoot interiors, architecture or landscapes.