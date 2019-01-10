The best lenses for Panasonic

Micro Four Thirds users certainly aren’t short of great lenses. These examples start from just £249

Leica DG Summilux 25mm f/1.4 ASPH

Price: £459

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

The Leica DG 25mm f/1.4 is an ultra-fast standard prime for use with Panasonic and Olympus Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras. Comprising nine elements in seven groups, internal construction includes two aspherical lenses and one Ultra High Refractive index lens. The lens also benefits from coatings to minimise ghosting and are.

Lumix G 7-14mm f/4 ASPH

Price: £739

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

Owing to the 2x crop factor of the Micro Four Thirds standard, this high-end ultra-wideangle zoom provides a focal range equivalent to 14-28mm in 35mm terms. This makes it ideal for landscape enthusiasts looking to capture expansive horizons. Internally, the lens is constructed from 16 elements in 12 groups.

Lumix G Vario 100- 300mm f/4-5.6 II

Price: £549

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

With a 35mm equivalent range of 200-600mm, this telephoto zoom, with built-in optical image stabilisation, is an ideal lens for wildlife and sports shooters. It features one Extra-Low Dispersion lens to combat fringing and its splash-proof construction means you can continue to use it in light rain.

Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2 ASPH Power OIS

Price: £1,199

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

The Nocticron DG 42.5mm is a high-end ultra-fast lens that’s tailor-made for portrait photography owing to its 85mm equivalent focal length (in 35mm terms) and its ability to create an extremely shallow depth-of-field effect. It also benefits from optical stabilisation.

Lumix G 20mm f/1.7 II ASPH

Price: £249

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

The Lumix G 20mm f/1.7 is a fast and versatile standard prime that’s useful in a wide range of situations. The compact ‘pancake’ design makes it a great lens for urban photography where large lenses are neither practical nor desirable. Internally, the 20mm f/1.7 II is constructed from seven elements in five groups.