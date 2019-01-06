The best lenses for Olympus

If you’re a Micro Four Thirds user, your bag is likely to have enough space to fit one of these

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 17mm f/1.8

Price: £369

Website: www.olympus.co.uk

One of the best things about Micro Four Thirds is the availability of small, high-quality primes such as this 17mm f/1.8. With a moderate wideangle view equivalent to 35mm on full-frame, it’s ideal for street photography where you want to be discreet. The push-pull manual focus ring with distance and depth-of-field scales is a particularly nice touch.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 45mm f/1.8

Price: £199

Website: www.olympus.co.uk

Perhaps the single must-have prime for Micro Four Thirds users is this tiny, inexpensive lens, which gives a short telephoto view equivalent to 90mm. Its relatively fast maximum aperture makes it perfect for shooting pictures of people indoors, with a nice degree of background blur. It gets a big thumbs up from us.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm f/2.8 Macro

Price: £359

Website: www.olympus.co.uk

This lightweight prime is a real heavyweight when it comes to close-up work, combining excellent image quality with true 1:1 macro. A large focus-limit switch comes in handy for photographing longer-distance subjects such as portraits. Its weathersealed construction is the icing on the cake.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 12-100mm f/4 IS Pro

Price: £899

Website: www.olympus.co.uk

All-in-one superzoom lenses are usually optically compromised, but by employing a complex 17-element, 11-group design Olympus has bucked this trend, producing a lens that performs remarkably well at all focal lengths. Weather-resistant construction adds to its considerable all-round appeal.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro

Price: £1,099

Website: www.olympus.co.uk

A perfect partner for Olympus’s 12-40mm f/2.8, this top-notch large-aperture telephoto zoom provides stunning image quality across its 80-300mm equivalent range. Fast, silent AF makes it great for shooting moving subjects, while a weathersealed construction means it’ll keep on going when conditions get tough.