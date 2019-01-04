The best lenses for Nikon DSLRs

Nikon’s vast range of lenses caters for all types of user, from beginner to the working professional

AF-S DX Nikkor 35mm f/1.8G

Price: £149

Website: www.nikon.co.uk

This is a very useful general-purpose focal length when used with Nikon APS-C DSLRs, and although this lens is a few years old now, it remains a good buy. There was some colour fringing visible in our tests, and this was echoed to a very slight degree in real-world photographs, but not enough to undermine overall image quality.

AF-S DX Nikkor 16- 85mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR

Price: £659

Website: www.nikon.co.uk

This lens is a considerable step up from the kit zooms supplied with Nikon’s DSLRs. It features a 24-128mm equivalent angle of view, along with a Vibration Reduction (VR II) system that provides 3.5 stops of stabilisation. Overall it’s a versatile performer, with a minimum focus distance of 38cm.

Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S

Price: £999

Website: www.nikon.co.uk

Nikon’s first zoom lens for its full-frame mirrorless system may have an unspectacular headline specification, but makes up for it with superb optics. Indeed it gives sharp images regardless of the aperture, focal length or focus distance set. In addition, its compact size is a great match for the Z 6 and Z 7.

AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G

Price: £209

Website: www.nikon.co.uk

While this ‘nifty fifty’ is showing its age, for portraits and street work it doesn’t really put a foot wrong. The 50mm f/1.8G includes some very useful features such as a Silent Wave Motor, curved aperture blades and reduced chromatic aberrations. It makes a great companion for APS-C DSLRs, equivalent to 75mm.

AF-S Nikkor 85mm f/1.4G

Price: £1,549

Website: www.nikon.co.uk

This fast, short telephoto portrait lens has become something of a classic since it appeared in 2011. Optically it’s superb, giving a well-judged balance of high sharpness and attractive bokeh. AF is nothing short of top-class: it’s reliable, quick and truly silent. There is a small hint of chromatic aberration wide open.