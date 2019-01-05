The best lenses for Fujifilm

The X series is supported by sensational primes and zooms. We reveal some of the best

Fujinon XF 23mm f/2 R WR

Price: £409

Website: www.fujifilm.eu/uk

This lens offers a focal length equivalent to 35mm and is incredibly versatile since it forces you to interact with your subject by moving your feet. It’s compact in size and reassuringly weather-resistant: it can operate in temperatures as low as -10°C. Featuring nine aperture blades, it produces attractive bokeh and is fast and notably quiet when focusing.

Fujinon XF 80mm f/2.8 RLM OIS WR Macro

Price: £1,149

Website: www.fujifilm.eu/uk

If you’re a Fujifilm user looking to create 1:1 macro images, this optic should be high on your list. Unlike the XF 60mm f/2.4 R Macro, it doesn’t require extension tubes to photograph the world in minute detail. It also boasts a highly effective optical image stabilisation system to suppress camera shake.

Fujinon XF 50mm f/2 R WR

Price: £425

Website: www.fujifilm.eu/uk

This mid-telephoto prime offers a focal length equivalent to 76mm in 35mm film terms, and a maximum aperture of f/2, making it ideal for portraiture, low-light conditions and most everyday subjects. It is petite and lightweight, and has an optical formula that arranges nine glass elements in seven groups.

Fujinon XF 56mm f/1.2 R

Price: £849

Website: www.fujifilm.eu/uk

Providing a similar angle of view to an 85mm lens on a full-frame camera, this versatile piece of glass has an optical design featuring 11 elements in eight groups. This combination ensures sharpness while also reducing chromatic aberration. Sharpness and detail are good, even when the lens is used wide open.

Fujinon XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR

Price: £899

Website: www.fujifilm.eu/uk

Weighing a hefty 655g, and featuring extensive weather-proofing, this lens is built to withstand challenging conditions. It has a focal length equivalent to 24-84mm (in 35mm film terms) and is ideal for all subjects from portraits to landscapes. It features a complex arrangement of 17 elements in 12 groups.