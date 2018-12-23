Our best buy fixed-lens cameras

If you’re happy to move your feet to get the best shot, or simply want an all-in-one camera, you’ll struggle to find better examples than these

Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II

Price: £529

Website: www.canon.co.uk

The PowerShot G7 X Mark II sits just above the entry-level G9 X II (£399) within Canon’s flagship G-series premium compact range. Built around a 20.1MP, 1in CMOS sensor, the G7 X II is equipped with a 24-100mm equivalent 4.2x zoom lens that provides a fast f/1.8-2.8 aperture. While there’s no viewfinder, the tilting 3in, 1.04-million-dot rear LCD display is impressively sharp.

Canon PowerShot G1X Mark III

Price: £1,089

Website: www.canon.co.uk

This small SLR-styled camera somehow manages to house a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, which means that it offers excellent image quality, along with snappy autofocus thanks to its dual-pixel CMOS design. What’s more, the weather-proofed body is covered in well-placed dials that provide plenty of manual control. Last but not least, the central viewfinder and fully articulated screen make composing images a pleasure.

Fujifilm X100F

Price: £1,199

Website: www.fujifilm.eu/uk

The X100F is the latest model in Fujifilm’s line of fixed-focal-length premium compacts. Using the same 24.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor as the flagship X-Pro2 and X-T2 mirrorless models, the X100F has a 23mm f/2 Fujinon lens that’s ideal for street photography. The X100F also has a hybrid viewfinder that can provide an optical view with framing guides, or a 2.36-million- dot electronic viewfinder with 100% coverage.

Leica Q (Typ 116)

Price: £3,499

Website: uk.leica-camera.com

The Leica Q has a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, a class-leading 3.68-million-dot electronic viewfinder and a 3in, 1.04-million- dot touchscreen display. The fixed Leica Summilux lens provides a focal length of 28mm with a maximum aperture of f/1.7, with built-in optical stabilisation to keep images sharp at slower shutter speeds. The beautifully crafted body and elegantly pared-back controls make this a very desirable camera indeed.

Olympus Tough TG-5

Price: £379

Website: www.olympus.co.uk

The TG-5 is a rugged premium compact, waterproof to 15m, shockproof to 2.1m, crushproof to 100kg and freeze-proof to -15°C. Features include a 1/2.3in backside-illuminated 12MP CMOS sensor and a 4x optical zoom that’s equivalent to 25-100mm in 35mm terms.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-LX100 II

Price: £849

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

This classically styled model sports analogue control dials for a really engaging shooting experience. Its unique multi-aspect ratio sensor and Leica 24-75mm equivalent f/1.7-2.8 lens give plenty of creative options that should appeal to enthusiast photographers.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ2000

Price: £879

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

The FZ2000 is a stills/video hybrid camera much like the Sony RX10 IV. It’s built around a 20.1MP, 1in sensor, with a 24-480mm equivalent zoom. It can record Cinema 4K with no upper time limit, and should appeal to videographers and photography enthusiasts alike.

Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ200

Price: £689

Website: www.panasonic.com/uk

This long-zoom, compact-body ‘travel zoom’ camera pairs a 20.1MP 1in type sensor with a huge 15x, 24-360mm zoom. Compared to the older TZ100, it also includes a vastly improved electronic viewfinder. It works really well as a point and shoot, but also offers manual control.

Sony RX10 IV

Price: £1,799

Website: www.sony.co.uk

The undisputed king of all-in-one bridge cameras, Sony’s RX10 IV pairs a 20MP, 1in type sensor with a huge 24-600mm equivalent zoom lens. It can shoot at 24 frames per second, with the 315-point AF system keeping subjects sharp. It offers full manual control, including an aperture ring around the lens.

Sony RX100 IV

Price: £649

Website: www.sony.co.uk

The Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 IV uses the same 20.1MP Exmor RS sensor as the RX100 V update, and provides the same basic 4K video functions. But it’s slower at burst shooting and lacks the sophisticated AF of the Mark V. If you can live with these minor inconveniences, the RX100 IV is a great choice.