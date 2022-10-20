1940s photoshoot with The Creativity Hub October 20, 2022

Gingham frocks, victory suits, underground bunkers and ration books. The Creativity Hub took us back to the 1940s with their recent Fashion of the Ration photoshoot, hosted at the Forties Experience in Bushey, Watford. Jessica Miller shares more…

Fashion on the Ration: 1940s photoshoot

Whilst the ‘40s may not have been the dreamiest for fashion, it was however a milestone decade for style – many of which we still rock today. The Creativity Hub’s 1940s Fashion on the Ration photography event took us back a time where Christian Dior and Norman Hartwell were influential figures of the time with rationed materials, gingham, nipped in waists and utilitarian shapes.

This event was in collaboration with a number of female-led, independent, sustainable and responsible designers who echo this time throughout the featured pieces. Captivating stories, and key movements of the decade were combined with Modern couture. Sets across the weekend were named after their inspiration: VE Teatime, D Day Darling, War Birds, Skirted Soldier, Goodnight Sweetheart, Homefront, Band of Brothers, Blackout, Masters of the Air, Veronica’s Vanity Box and G.I Jive.

On each day, there were four models, with a costume and set change halfway through – totalling eight different sets each day (16 across the weekend). An event of nonstop creativity and new opportunities.

The attention to detail across these events is what make them a wonderful and immersive experience. From the location through to the names of the groups you photograph with throughout the day. Plus, inspiration organisers give you within your event programme for each set. Giving you a real starting point.

The Creativity Hub have continued their relationship and partnership with Rotolight, who provided all lighting for the shoot. Using their latest and award-winning lights – AEOS 2 and NEO 3, along with the R90 parabolic soft boxes.

This year we have been to previous events with The Creativity Hub x Rotolight including the Sci-fi event at The Concrete House.

Upcoming events

Dancing Through the Decades

4 & 5 March 2023 – London UK, 10am-6pm each day

Take a trip through time with The Creativity Hub Vintage. Swing, jive and cha-cha your way through the early to mid 90s as you journey through the decades in a sumptuous ballroom setting fit for the dancing stars of their day.

The glitz and glamour of high-society will be all around in a spectacular showroom of dance. With trained models providing perfect poise and marvellous moves to dazzle and delight.

Register your interest here: Dancing Through the Decades

About The Creativity Hub

Since 2017, The Creativity Hub have been delivering imaginative, fashion forward, creative photographic experiences to help power portfolios. Creating fashion and editorial focused events to help photographers freeze motion and weave a spellbinding story into a single frame.

Find out more about Creativity Hub Events here.

The Creativity Hub Vintage

The Creativity Hub Vintage provide immersive events for photographers who want to add a touch of retro class to their portfolio. Photographers are taken through the decades, with each event themed around a particular era. Giving the perfect opportunity to catch truly timeless photos. Developed with the executive photographer of all levels in mind, full onsite support for attendees is provided for everything including lighting, movement, dance, hair and makeup, SFX and set design. Events are model based for more engaging portfolio shots and for a better learning experience for attendees in terms of close-ups, form and lighting effects. Models selected for their experience and attitude, including current stage-and-screen performers.

Creativity Hub Vintage

Contact: info@hub-vintage.com

Featured image: The Creativity Hub

