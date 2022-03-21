Photo North Festival reveals 2022 programme March 21, 2022

The third-ever Photo North Festival will be held at the Bonded Warehouse, Manchester, from 7-9 May 2022 – it includes a special exhibition to honour the late photojournalist Tom Stoddart.

The event will showcase work from some of the world’s most acclaimed photographers, including Tom Stoddart (who won AP’s 2020 Exceptional Achievement in Photography Award), Carolyn Mendelsohn, Chris Floyd and David Collyer.

In memorial of Tom Stoddart, who passed in November 2021, Photo North has been chosen to display an exhibition featuring a selection of images from his final book – Extraordinary Women: Images of Courage, Endurance and Defiance.

The book celebrates the strong will of women throughout the world during times of war, poverty and hardship.

In 2020 Amateur Photographer’s features editor, Amy Davies, spoke to Tom Stoddart to discuss Extraordinary Women.

In the book, Tom Stoddart wrote, ‘When a crisis engulfs a community it’s the women who face the challenges head on. Their love of family and ‘never surrender’ attitude drive them on to survive the miserable cruelty of conflicts, persecution, natural disasters and health emergencies.’

Other exhibitions

The other exhibitions at the festival include Someone’s Daughter, an important photography portrait project initiated by The View Magazine highlighting how women have been affected by the criminal justice system, whether as prisoners, activists or professionals.

Through Our Lens features photographs made by a group of diverse young people from across the Bradford District during the first national lockdown in 2020, mentored by award winning photographer Carolyn Mendelsohn.

The Royal Photographic Society’s Documentary Photographer of the Year 2021, David Collyer (who works as an Operating Department Practitioner), documented the working life of the staff at Nevill Hall hospital in Abergavenny as they adapted to the arrival of Covid-19.

Chris Floyd was embedded with band The Verve during their meteoric rise from late 1996 to 1997 documenting the recording, touring and promoting of the album in Britain, Ireland and the US – the only photographer to have such access.

The winners of Photo North’s student competition with the theme, Identity, will be announced and on display.

As well as the exhibitions the Photo North Festival will include book and zine stalls, photo walks, workshops, portfolio reviews and screenings.

Festival organisers

Festival co-founder & curator, Peter Dench, said, ‘We recognise people are passionate about photography. Photo North Festival aims to introduce or advance understanding of the medium through our programme of exhibitions – to inspire and engage debate. We have one perfect venue, with headline events and renowned photographers confirmed and the list growing. The creativity in planning the festival format, workshops and seminars is something unique to offer people in the north of England and beyond.’

Sharon Price, co-founder & curator of Photo North, said ‘We’ve chosen thought-provoking works that provide relevant social commentary on some quite hard-hitting issues and the enduring problem of homelessness. But we also have the beautiful and the poignant, that will appeal not only to enthusiasts seeking to be challenged, but also to those seeking a feast for the senses.’

Photo North 2022 has a strong line-up and it aims, ‘to deliver a thought-provoking, lively and inclusive festival that will appeal to the professional photographer, photo-enthusiast, keen amateur and anyone who wishes to engage with the timeless appeal of the medium.’

Photo North 2022 – find out more

Photo North Festival promises to be one of the most exciting and engaging photo exhibitions in the UK. To find out all the details just visit the Photo North Festival website.

Tom Stoddart exhibition: Chester Cathedral

After appearing at the Photo North Festival Tom Stoddart’s exhibition will go on display at Chester Cathedral from 30 May to 23 June 2022.

Tim Stratford, the Dean of Chester, commented, ‘We are delighted to present Extraordinary Women: Images of Courage, Endurance, and Defiance to Chester Cathedral. The work of Tom Stoddart is challenging, thought-provoking, and moving: all qualities present in our own Cathedral. We are thrilled to be able to provide a space for people to encounter this poignant body of work focussed on women, particularly in this year of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.’

Extraordinary Woman is exhibited at Chester Cathedral from Monday 30 May – Thursday 23 June. The Cathedral is open 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 12 noon to 5pm Sundays.

When travelling a long distance specifically for the exhibition, please check with the Chester Cathedral website to ensure the Cathedral is open.

