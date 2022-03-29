Rare Leica O-series camera set to break camera auction record

The Leitz Photographica Auction house is to hold the world’s largest auction of historic cameras on 11 June 2022 with an extremely rare Leica O-Series No. 105 on course to become the most expensive camera ever sold at auction.

The auction will be held at Leitz Park, the international Leica headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, with the Leica O-Series No. 105, produced in 1923, being the highlight.

The O-Series was a batch of prototypes and they hold a special appeal for collectors of historically significant technical artifacts.

Before the Leitz Camera – Leica for short – went into series production in the mid-1920s, and made the 35mm format the new standard for professional photographers, approximately 20 examples of the O-Series were manufactured. Around a dozen of them are estimated to be in existence today.

Oskar Barnack’s personal camera

The O-Series No. 105 is not only exceptional because of its rarity, it was also one of the personal cameras of Oskar Barnack, the inventor of 35mm photography, whose name adorns the viewfinder of the camera.

Barnack used the 105 to capture motifs from his family life, gaining technical insights that he then applied to the further development of the camera and its succeeding models.

The historical significance of the O-Series No. 105 as well as its famous previous owner are reflected in its estimated price of €2,000,000 to €3,000,000. The starting bid is €1,000,000.