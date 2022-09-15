Faroe Islands with Serkan Günes

22 – 27 August 2023

Location: Faroe Islands

Price: £1750 / $2040

Imagine a mysterious and dramatic landscape with deep ravines and steep cliffs, breath-taking waterfalls and green meadows, all in the middle of the North Atlantic. Imagine a landscape of small cottages that seem to be taken from the Norse sagas, framed by the rolling hills and the incoming morning fog. Imagine an island where the relentless waves of the Atlantic constantly roll in over the sharp cliffs. All this, and much more, you will experience and photograph during our trip to the Faroe Islands. Here we will photograph the amazing landscapes and its wildlife under the direction of Serkan Günes.

Highlights:

Photography activities and lectures by Serkan Günes during the trip.

The dramatic landscape of the island with steep cliffs and deep ravines.

Experience the waterfalls Bøsdalafossur and Fossá.

A chance to photograph the Atlantic puffin.

Hike the Faroe Islands’ highest mountain, Slættaratindur.

Explore both iconic and lesser-known places.

Chance of hiking to one of the Faroe Islands’ most famous lighthouses, Kallur.

Visit to the picturesque village of Bøur with its grass-clad roofs

The world’s first underwater roundabout at Torshavn.

Visit to the Faroes Islands’ northernmost village.

What’s included?

Accommodation according to the program in double rooms. (Single room supplement. £300/$345)

Meals according to program (indicated by B= breakfast, L=Lunch, D=dinner).

Bus transportation according to the program.

Boat transportation according to the program.

Workshop and lecture by Serkan Günes during the trip.

Guides from Zoom Photo Tours.

Hotel and other local taxes and fees.

Travel documents and practical travel information.

Excluded: Flight to the Faroe Islands, all costs of a personal nature, such as drink with your meal, etc, cancellation protection and travel insurance.

What should I bring?

A camera

We recommend taking a wide-angle lens of at least 24mm and a telephoto lens such as 70-200mm.

A mono- or tripod

Extra batteries, charger etc

Laptop with editing software

Warm and waterproof clothing

A more detailed equipment list will be provided in the information material you will receive prior to the trip.

Itinerary

As the weather in the Faroe Islands is very varied and can change very quickly, the day programme will be determined on site based on weather and wind.

Day 1 (22/8) – Welcome to the Faroe Islands

Assembly at the airport where you will be met by Serkan and a representative of Zoom Photo Tours. We then drive to Hotel Hafnia, which is located in central Torshavn. The hotel will be our base for the next three nights. We start with lunch and a short review of what you can expect in the coming days before heading out to start photographing some of the most spectacular places in the Faroe Islands. We end the day with a welcome dinner while getting to know each other a little better. During dinner, Serkan will go through some general photo tips about landscape photography in the Faroe Islands. (L, D)

Day 2-5 (23/26/8) – Photography around the Faroe Islands

During our days in the Faroe Islands, we will visit several different islands including Vagar, Streymoy, Eysturoy. We will photograph the amazing landscapes that these islands have to offer, each with its own special character. In addition to hiking and photographing in the fabulous landscape, we will have the chance of taking panoramic photos from the Faroe Islands’ highest mountain, look out over the Atlantic Ocean from the dramatic Trælanípa cliff, photograph puffins, mighty waterfalls and much, much more.

The last two nights we will stay at Guesthouse Gjáargarður on the island of Eysturoy with fantastic photo opportunities right on our doorstep. In the evenings, among other things, we will work with image editing and Serkan will give several lectures on the topic. On the last evening, Serkan will select the image of the trip, which automatically advances to the final of the competition “Image of the Year 2023”. (B, L, D)

Day 6 (27/8) – The trip ends

Breakfast followed by check-out and transfer to the airport. Flights to Sweden by your own devices. (B)