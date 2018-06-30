Contact Amateur Photographer via one of the phone numbers and emails addresses below

Advertising:



Commercial Manager: Liz Reid, liz.reid@timeinc.com

Senior Account Manager: Sereena Gill, sereena.gill@timeinc.com

Address: Amateur Photographer, Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough, Hampshire GU14 7BF

Back Issues:

For back issues please contact John Denton Services or telephone +44 (0)1733 688964. Issues costs £2.99 plus postage depending on weight and destination.

Issues of AP are also available digitally

Editorial:

Telephone: 01252 555213

E-mail: amateurphotographer@timeinc.com

Subscribe:

Online: http://www.magazinesdirect.com/az-magazines/a/6551/amateur-photographer.thtml

Telephone: UK 0330 333 1113

E-mail (customer service team): help@magazinesdirect.com

Go to www.mymagazine.co.uk to manage your subscription online

Test Reports: www.testreports.co.uk/photography/ap/

Telephone: +44 (0)1707 273 773

Website:

E-mail: ap@timeinc.com

Alternative e-mail: nigel.atherton@timeinc.com



Amateur Photographer Address:

