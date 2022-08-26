The Best Canon DSLR you can buy in 2022 August 26, 2022

Canon has been market leader in DSLR cameras for many years and, looking at its current range, it’s easy to appreciate why, with its range of richly featured offerings for every type of camera user, from family snappers and vloggers to dedicated hobbyists and professional creators. This guide will show you the Best Canon DSLR available today!

While Canon, along with most of its rivals, has turned its attention to the mirrorless type camera, its DSLR range remains strong even though its most recent introduction was the EOS 850D and that was back in early 2020.

If you want bang for your buck the DSLR is where to get it.

Mirrorless cameras are at the forefront of imaging technology and are packed with cutting edge features but they are not cheap. Right now, if you’re looking to buy a camera and want incredible value for money, you get it with the DSLR. As an example, the Canon EOS 4000D with 18-55mm III lens comes in at a very reasonable £370.

If you are unfamiliar with the key point of difference with the two camera types, the DSLR gives a viewing image through the lens using a mirror so you get a real-time optical view of the scene and this flips out of the way when the exposure is made. Mirrorless models give a viewing image of your subject electronically, so it is a bit like viewing the scene on a small TV. There is, of course, much more to it than that but here we focus on what’s on offer and what you need to consider in Canon’s family of DSLRs, taking in a couple of highly respected pre-loved models too.

Buying a camera is a serious commitment and there are many factors to consider. Here’s some of the most important things to look at when choosing the best Canon DSLR:

Resolution

Many photographers like megapixels (MP) and the more the better. The higher the megapixel count the bigger the photographic print you can make with outstanding results. However, it is true that even the current Canon EOS 4000D with a lowly 18MP resolution can produce professional level, detail-rich prints of A2 size and more, with a good lens and competent camera technique.

Autofocusing

Canon has shown the way when it comes to autofocusing on its DSLRs. A feature introduced by Canon in 2013 and first seen on the EOS 70D, and now found on most of its recent DSLRs is Dual Pixel AF (DPAF). Each pixel on the imaging sensor is divided into two light sensitive diodes and they send separate signals to the processor that are analyzed for focus data to gives great results in stills and video with static and moving subjects.

Sensor Format – APS-C or Full-Frame?

Go shopping for a Canon DSLR and you’ll see models available either in APS-C or full-frame formats. This is a reference to the actual size of the sensor inside the camera: 22.3×14.9mm in APS-C cameras and 36x24mm in full-frame models. Which you choose is of course up to you and there are no hard and fast rules.

For most camera users the APS-C type is more than adequate, give excellent image quality and a great choice. The smaller format means physically more compact cameras and usually lower prices – of the cameras but also of the lenses.

The full-frame camera type is often the choice of dedicated enthusiasts and professional photographers and the larger format gives, ultimately, even better image quality, but they come at a price. This camera type is bigger and heavier as are the lenses, so a two or three lens outfit is a serious commitment.

The smaller APS-C format means there’s something called the crop factor, which is 1.6x in the case of Canon cameras. The benefit here is especially pertinent to photographers who need telephoto lenses, such as those shooting wildlife or sports. Fit a 100mm lens on a 35mm format camera and you get a medium telephoto effect. Use the same lens on an APS-C factor the 1.6x crop factor means the lens gives the equivalent view of a 160mm lens, ie 1.6 times more magnifying power.

See our guide to APS-C vs Full-Frame sensors for more detail.

Video

Almost every camera now can shoot video as well as stills. It’s true, though, that if video is going to be a big part of your imaging life you will be better off going for a mirrorless model where you will generally find more features, greater sophistication and better performance. The latest Canon mirrorless cameras have 4K, 4K Cinema, 6K and 8K and you get features like in-body image stabilisation, eye/subject detect AF and much more.

Video recording is available on DSLRs including the Canon models featured here. If shooting stills is going to be the mainstay of your passion with the occasional foray into video then it’s a non-issue.

So without further ado, here’s our recommendations for the best Canon DSLR cameras:

Best Canon DSLR for the first-time buyer / under £400: Canon EOS 4000D / Rebel T100

At a glance

£370 / $375 with 18-55mm III lens

18 megapixel APS-C sensor

Nine autofocus points

3fps shooting speed

aka Canon Rebel T100

It might be Canon’s least expensive DSLR but it is well furnished with features so suits no fuss point-and-shoot snapping but has good focusing and exposure systems should the user want to take it out of its fully auto mode. Impressive for this price level the EOS 4000D has a 63 zone dual layer exposure meter to deliver great results whatever the lighting and while the AF system is limited to nine points, it works well and responsively.

The EOS 4000D has an APS-C 18MP sensor so resolution is good enough for excellent quality enlargements. It has a native ISO speed range of 100 to 6400 so has potential for working when the light is very poor and there is a pop-up flash too.

Pros: Compact, price, lightweight, highly featured for the price, integral flash

Cons: Just 18 megapixels resolution, nine AF points, Full HD video only, small rear monitor

Best Canon DSLR for the beginner: Canon EOS 2000D / Rebel T7

At a glance

£519/$479 with 18-55mm II lens

24.1MP APS-C sensor

9 AF points

Creative Auto Mode and Creative filters

3fps shooting

ISO 100-6400 range

The EOS 2000D is an entry level camera but a step up from the EOS 4000D. A key benefit is its 24MP resolution so it’s a camera suited those users keen do more with their pictures especially making bigger enlargements. And speaking of bigger, the EOS 2000D’s monitor is 7.5cm with a 920,000 dots resolution which shows detail more effectively, a facet that is really practical when critically inspecting your images.

A more robust build quality is another benefit of the EOS 2000D. For example, its lens mount is metal rather than the engineering plastic used on the EOS 4000.

Pros: Compact, 24 megapixels, creative filters, 11 custom functions, useful feature guide, 3inch/7.5cm monitor with 920k dots

Cons: Nine AF points, only Full HD video

Best Canon DSLR for under £1000 / the storyteller: Canon EOS 250D / Rebel SL3

At a glance

£699 / $749 with 18-55mm IS STM lens

24.1MP APS-C sensor

Dual Pixel AF

Shoots at 5fps

Articulating monitor

4k movies

aka Canon Rebel SL3

The EOS 250 is well suited to inexperienced users with its simple user-friendly guide mode, but it is well endowed enough to take beginners much further up the photographic food chain. Its compact stature means it’s a good for travel and with a touch vari-angle monitor that can face forwards, it’s perfect for vlogging and selfies. For vlogging has 4K UHD video recording for crystal clear movies.

Of course it is a very capable performer for stills with its the 24MP sensor with Canon’s Dual Pixel autofocusing that gives pinsharp results in stills and video time after time even when the light is poor.

Battery life rates highly too, with a claimed 1070 shots using the optical finder.

Pros: Compact, articulating monitor, Canon’s Dual Pixel AF, 4k movies, guide mode to help beginners, impressive shot capacity with the optical finder

Cons: Small viewfinder, 4K video comes with an 1.7x image crop, no Dual Pixel AF in video mode

Best Canon DSLR for the all-rounder: Canon EOS 850D / Rebel T8i

At a glance

£849 / $899 with 18-55mm IS USM lens

24.1MP APS-C sensor

45 point, all cross type

7fps with AE/AF tracking

4K /25p video

The Canon EOS 850D is a terrific all-round package and a very capable DSLR perfect for the enthusiast photographer keen to explore their creativity. Buy it with the 18-135mm USM lens and you have compact, lightweight package with a zoom range suitable for a wide range of subject matter, from portraits and snapshots to landscape and street. Another kit option is with the 18-55mm IS STM lens and that costs around £849.

The camera’s sensor is 24.1MP and with the DIGIC 8 processor is capable of first class photographs full of crisp detail and rich colours, and its ISO 100-25,600 range means you can shoot successfully when light levels drops.

There’s the option of 4K /25p video on this camera but the feature is limited because the image is cropped by 64% and there’s no Dual Pixel AF available.

Pros: Good picture quality, vari-angle touchscreen, 7fps shooting with AE/AF tracking, body has a robust feel

Cons: Optical viewfinder is small, video features and performance limited, no in-body image stabiliser

Read our full review of the Canon EOS 850D

Best Canon DSLR for portraits and full-frame beginners: Canon EOS 6D Mark II

At a glance

£1159 body only / $1399 body only

26.2 megapixel full-frame sensor

ISO 100-40,000

Dual Pixel AF

Built-in GPS

45 cross type AF points

If full-frame photography is your ambition you could do a lot worse than investing in the Canon EOS 6D Mark II, Canon’s most attractively full-frame DSLR currently in the shops. It’s a well endowed machine for the money too, starting with its 26.2MP resolution, 45 AF phase detect points and 7560 RGB+IR metering sensor.

In Live View shooting you also get very competent AF performance here, thanks to Dual Pixel AF which covers over 80% of the image area and gives speedy and accurate autofocusing in stills and video use even when the conditions are challenging.

Using the optical viewfinder you get a 6.5fps maximum shooting speed with AE/AF tracking so just the ticket for subjects on the move.

Handling rates highly with a typically Canon generous collection of controls including a focus joystick and rear control dial plus a fully articulating 3in touch. Its body is weather sealed too.

Pros: Full frame, 26.1MP, vari-angle touch monitor, fast shooting, in-camera Raw processing, Dual Pixel AF, good optical viewfinder

Cons: One SD card slot, viewfinder AF array quite small

Read our full Canon EOS 6D Mark II review

Best Canon DSLR for wildlife and landscape: Canon EOS 90D

At a glance

£1559 with 18-135mm IS USM lens, $1199 body only

32.5MP APS-C sensor

45 cross-type AF points

10fps shooting speed

ISO100-12,800, expandable to 25,600

4K 29.95/25p video

The Canon EOS 90D is Canon’s highest resolution APS-C format camera with 32.5MP so perfect if you’re looking to make big prints of your best shots. Shoot Raws and you’ll achieve images packed with fine detail, good dynamic range and lifelike colours; for a faster workflow, out of camera JPEGs are excellent too.

The camera’s high resolution means big enlargements is within easy reach but it also gives the freedom to crop into pictures to pull out small details with minimal sacrifice of image quality. This, together with the 1.6x crop factor, makes this a fine camera for wildlife photography.

The EOS 90D is a fine stills camera but it also suits prospective vloggers with a monitor that swivels to face forwards and shooting 4K video comes without any crop, plus there are headphone and microphone sockets.

Pros: High pixel count, Dual Pixel AF in Live View AF with eye detect is good, 10fps shooting, vari-angle touch screen, in-camera Raw processing, good build

Cons: No USB charging, autofocus through the viewfinder not as good as Live View

Read our full Canon EOS 90D review

Best Canon DSLR for the professional enthusiast: Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

At a glance

£2869 body only / $2699 body only

30.4MP full-frame

61 AF points

DCI 4K 25/30p

150,000 pixel RGB+IR metering sensor

DIGIC 6+ processing engine

ISO 100-32,000

The rugged Canon EOS 5D Mark IV body with advanced weather-sealing houses a 30.2MP full-frame sensor working with the fast DIGIC 6+ processing engine to deliver images of outstanding clarity, colour fidelity, low noise and with excellent dynamic range giving detailed highlights and shadows.

Autofocus is first rate in stills and video with 61 AF points through the finder and if you need to shoot action 7fps shooting with full AE/AF tracking is available.

The EOS 5D Mark IV has a neat feature called Dual Pixel RAW (DPRAW) which means imaging data from each pixel is captured from two very slightly different points of view. Either in-camera or using Canon’s free DPP software in editing means a DPRAW image can be fine-tuned to adjust lighting, give a different point of focus or to adjust background bokeh.

Pros: Excellent image quality, solid build, great handling, high ISO performance, Dual Pixel AF with face detect and tracking

Cons: Fixed 3.2in monitor, Live View shooting a modest 4.3fps with AF tracking

Read our Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review

Best Canon DSLR for pro shooters: Canon EOS-1D X Mark III

At a glance

£6999 body only / $6499 body only

20.1MP full-frame sensor

DIGIC X processor

Dual Pixel AF

5.5K Raw video

Huge native 100-102,400 ISO range

20fps max shooting speed on Live View mode

Canon’s flagship pro DSLR has an impressive feature set including a native ISO range that peaks at 102,400 which means poor light won’t stop play and image quality, thanks to the advanced sensor, a special Gaussian Low Pass filter and DIGIC X processor, even at that high speed is remarkably good.

Speed is a watchword with this camera and you can shoot with a top speed of 16fps through the optical viewfinder and you get even more with Live View with a speed of 20fps. With the camera taking CFexpress Type B cards you get a great many frames without hitting the buffer.

To cope with fast moving action the EOS-1D X Mark III boasts an AF system with 191 points of which 155 are Cross-type and has Canon’s Deep-Learning AF Algorithm that can recognise faces even when they are upside down.

Pros: Pro-level build quality, great for press and sports work, ISO range, fast shooting, takes two CFexpress Type B cards

Cons: Price, big and heavy body, resolution perhaps too low for scenic and studio shooters

Best used Canon DSLR for action and sports photography: Canon EOS 7D Mark II

At a glance

£599 for excellent condition body

20MP APS-C sensor

65 cross-point AF

ISO 100-16,000 expandable to 51,200

10fps shooting speed

Dual card slots – CompactFlash and SD

The Canon EOS 7D Mark II was introduced in 2014, a replacement for the EOS 7D that came out in 2009. Its big selling point was that It was an APS-C 20MP DSLR that had advanced AF features derived from the EOS 5D Mark III and EOS-1D X.

Autofocusing featured Canon’s renowned Dual Pixel sensor for good Live View AF and 65 cross type AF points for viewfinder AF with Intelligent Tracking and Recognition (iTR) to give improved subject tracking. The EOS 7D Mark III was the first Canon to have iTR after the EOS 1D X and uses the RGB+ IR meter sensor to improve servo focusing with moving subjects.

To make the most the EOS 7D Mark II’s enhanced AF skills, it can rattle along at 10fps and when shooting Raws you can get around 30 shots before buffering.

Pros: 10fps, fast AF, Dual Pixel AF, dual card slots, slick handling, environmentally sealed and robust body

Cons: No touch screen, fixed monitor, iTR inconsistent, no Wi-Fi

Read our full review of the Canon EOS 7D Mark II

Best used Canon DSLR for full-frame on a budget: Canon EOS 5D Mark III

At a glance

£750 for good condition body

22MP full-frame sensor

3.2in monitor

DIGIC 5+ processor

ISO 100-25,600

61AF points

Dual CompactFlash an SD card slots

The Canon EOS 5D Mark III is an excellent full-frame camera that has proved itself a fine machine since it was introduced ten years ago in 2012. Key features include 22MP, a 61 point AF system for speedy and accurate focusing while a 63 zone metering system ensures spot-on exposures.

This camera was the first Canon DSLR capable of High Dynamic Range shooting where three bracketed exposures are made and merged in-camera and an auto align feature means you can even get perfect shots shooting handheld. It can shoot multiple exposures too for creative effect.

The new camera had a shutter rated at 150,000 actuations so do check this aspect when shopping for this camera.

Pros: Solid build, creative features, good to use, Full HD video, 6fps shooting

Cons: Live View AF and face detect slow and hunts compared with more recent cameras

Read our Canon EOS 5D Mark III review

If you've found the best Canon DSLR in this guide, then why not have a look at the best Canon EF-mount lenses to go with your new camera.

