Save big on Adobe Creative Cloud plans with Amazon Prime Day October 11, 2022

We’ve found some amazing wallet-friendly deals on the Adobe Creative Cloud plans on Amazon UK of more than 30% off. The Photography plan, which includes Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, and Lightroom Mobile, is now available at a 38% discount! This offer comes as part of Amazon Prime Day Early Access sales, which run from October 11 to midnight October 12.

While Adobe is renowned for its quality software, but its pricing, even taking into account student discount, is not easy on the eyes. That is, usually. Adobe’s aptly named the Photography plan with this discount, however, is certainly eye-catching. The one-year plan not only grants access to the aforementioned software but includes 20GB of cloud storage and is currently a best-seller on Amazon.

Speaking of students, Adobe’s Creative Cloud Plan for students and teachers, which includes all Adobe software, also has a Prime Day discount. Additionally, Adobe Lightroom with 1TB of cloud storage has a massive discount. It is worth noting that its price has already been discounted by Amazon and is going down further for Prime users.

Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan 20GB

Adobe Creative Cloud Student & Teacher Plan (all apps)

Adobe Lightroom 1TB

Search for more deals…

These are just some of the deals available from today until midnight October 12 but don’t forget to do your own searches on Amazon Prime if you’re looking for deals on specific products. Good luck!

*Disclaimer, we earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links.

Related articles:

Best budget portrait lenses in 2022

What are the best cameras under £500 / $500?

Google Pixel 6a Review – a new budget king?

How to do film photography on a budget

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.