Prime vs Zoom lenses – which is best? October 26, 2022

Experienced photographers have learnt what lenses they prefer to use. But if photography is a new passion to you, the decision whether to go for primes or zooms might cause some stress. Rest easy, we’re here to help. Below Will Cheung shares how to make your prime vs zoom lens choice

The idea of a single zoom lens replacing several primes or fixed focal length lenses in the camera bag has always appealed to photographers. With greater flexibility, potentially less weight to lug around and not having to take a few steps forward or back to fine-tune compositions, what’s not to like.

But photography, just like life, is not straightforward and there’s no one size fits all solution.

In the prime vs zoom discussion, key areas to look include maximum aperture, image quality, handling differences and bulk, then there’s budget, what you enjoy photographing and personal preferences. There’s much to ponder.

In today’s lens market zooms significantly outsell primes, but that hasn’t always been the case so let’s start with some background.

The first zoom for still cameras was the Voigtlander-Zoomar 36-82mm f/2.8 made in 1959. It was a large, weighty lens. Moving into the 1970s, the Vivitar Series 1 70-210mm f/3.5 gained respect for its performance and this lens was a portent of things to come. Convenience meant zooms soon gained traction, even though primes gave sharper pictures, were more capable of handling flare and suffered less distortion.

Ongoing developments in optical design meant the performance gap between the two lens types narrowed and by 1982 more zooms than primes were being manufactured, and they have dominated the market ever since.

The current photographic world has zooms that match or even surpass the performance of primes. Naturally, it depends what lenses you’re comparing. But the point is, if top quality results from your high-resolution camera is what you need, that is achievable regardless of lens type. In fact, some lenses are so good that portrait photographers and movie makers are using filters such as the black mist-type to take the edge off their sharpness.

So, the first thing to say in the prime versus zoom debate is that there’s no right or wrong answer and plenty to room for both lens types in your kit bag. If you need guidance, then you are in the right place.

Prime vs Zoom lens: Define your needs

What do you shoot and how you see yourself working as a photographer is important. Many photographers prefer the compositional flexibility of a zoom while there are plenty who enjoy the discipline of primes.

If you’re a photographer who enjoys flitting from subject to subject, use something like a close focusing 70-300mm or 100-400mm zoom and you could go from shooting portraits to macro and then birds and action, all at the twist of the zoom barrel.

For a prime shooter, you would need three or four lenses to complete the same tasks, so that probably means greater cost, more to carry around and lots of lens changing. But perhaps this involvement is exactly what photography means to you and what you enjoy.

If, however, you specialise in one or two genres, the prime path might be ideal. If all you shoot is flowers and insects, then buy a macro prime or if wildlife is your passion, invest in a fast aperture prime telephoto. Similarly, with street photography. Experienced street shooters swear by their fast aperture 28mm or 35mm primes and would never dream of going for a zoom.

On the other hand, some subjects cry out for the flexibility of a zoom. If you shoot family gatherings, social events and weddings, the compositional flexibility you get with a zoom is a compelling factor.

However, as we said right at the start, there is no right or wrong and there are plenty of excellent macro, nature and street photographers who use zooms and many people photographers are perfectly successful with their fast aperture primes.

What shooting primes can do is encourage you to think about your shots more. Having a single focal length means you have to use your feet to move forward or back and it gets you thinking about composition more. This is not to say that zoom users have their photo brains in neutral. Far from it, but it is possible that some zoom photographers get lazy and rely on the lens to do the work; they just shoot without thinking too deeply about the shot.

That little extra bit of engagement is what prime users like, so bear that in mind when you are contemplating your lens choice.

The zoom advantage

One lens replacing several has always been a key benefit with zooms and that still applies. There’s a potential saving in weight and money.

For the sake of our discussion let’s take a leading standard zoom, the Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 G Master which has a street price of £2099 and weighs 695g. Let’s say that you wanted to replace that single lens with primes. If we took it to the extreme that’s five lenses: 24mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm. From Sony’s stable you have the 24mm f/2.8 (£629,162g), 28mm f/2 (£339, 200g), 35mm f/1.8 (£549, 280g), 50mm f/1.8 (£159, 185g) and the 85mm f/1.8 (£499, 371g). Total cost of that lot at street prices is £2175 and the combined weight is 1031g, so more expensive and heavier than a single zoom.

Of course, this is not real world thinking and most people aren’t going to buy a prime lens to cover every key focal length of a zoom lens, but it gives an idea of how one lens can displace a hatful.

If you need a versatile zoom kit you could go for a 14-35mm, 24-70mm and a 70-300mm. That range would be broad enough to cover most subjects. To match that outfit in primes and give a similar level of flexibility you would need a minimum of 14mm, 24mm, 50mm, 85mm, 200mm and 300mm lenses, so that’s six optics which could be very expensive and bulky too.

In the context of building an outfit to cover most photo genres, zooms look the best and most versatile option. Even though they might not have fast maximum apertures of primes, and lens for lens, they might be bulkier.

Quality and money matters

Performance differences do exist between primes and zooms, but it is as not clearcut as it used to be. In the early zooms, shooting with a wide or very small aperture could give disappointing sharpness and it was best to use a mid-aperture such as f/8 for acceptable quality.

That is not the case now and modern zooms are amazingly good and perfectly capable of tack-sharp shots even when used wide open. If you looked at test chart images from a prime and a zoom of comparable quality, you may see a difference in sharpness especially at wide lens apertures. But only if you look very, very closely. Check out pictures taken in actual photo situations, any difference is unlikely to be visible at all. Moreover, stop down any lens by one or two f/stops from maximum and any performance difference that might exist will only get narrower.

One facet of lens performance is distortion and zooms with their more complex build are more likely than primes to suffer from barrel and pincushion distortion. With film, this is a serious issue, but with digital capture distortion can be resolved with a mouse click in post.

So, generally, primes are going to be superior performers to zooms even though the differences are likely to be marginal, but that needs putting into context. Shoot landscapes and you’re not talking hard edges that might expose a less good lens. On the other hand, architecture with its obvious lines and strong shapes will show up a poor lens very quickly. So, what you shoot can have consequences.

It’s the same with you do with your shots. If you post images on social media and occasionally make an A3 print, then you don’t need expensive lenses, whether prime or zoom. However, if you aim to make big prints, enjoy shooting at wide apertures and own a high-resolution camera, investing in good lenses, whether prime or zoom, makes perfect sense.

Prime vs Zoom: Making a choice

In photography, the adage of ‘you get what you pay for’ is often true. If you can afford a camera brand (or marque) lens then that’s all well and good, especially if your budget stretches to their top of the range optics. Canon has its L series, Nikon has S lenses and there are G Master optics from Sony and primes and zooms are available. The camera brands also have options if your pockets are less deep and you’ll get good value there. Of course there are very good quality products from independent brands such as Samyang, Sigma and Tamron.

It used to be accepted that going for an independent brand saved money but at the cost of optical prowess. That’s not so much the case now and the independents offer good value, high performance alternatives in primes and zooms. Sigma, for example, has its Art lenses for the quality conscious and these optics have a sky high reputation.

Some independent brands only offer primes, in auto and manual focus, and don’t offer zooms at all. Zeiss, for example, is a brand dedicated to fast aperture, beautifully designed, mostly manual focus primes at premium prices.

A tactic employed by some independent brands is to offer lens types that the camera brands don’t. Probably because they are too esoteric or niche. Take Laowa, for example, with its extensive range of ultrawides that includes two perspective control models, and Voigtlander with its super-fast lenses for the Micro Four Thirds mount.

There are also several brands including 7Artisans, Kipon, Meike and Mitakon that specialise in fast aperture primes at attractive prices.

So, if you have a healthy lens budget to spend you have the choice of primes or zooms but at the lower end of the lens market there are plenty of eye-catching super-fast primes at surprisingly competitive prices to check out. Their output might not be in the same league as the camera brands or big name independents, but they might impart a unique character to your shots.

A matter of speed

Generally, primes have wider maximum apertures than zooms, but how important is speed? What you shoot, when and how are key factors.

If you are keen on astrophotography, the extremely low light levels means fast aperture lenses are essential. You need to record what light there is without too much digital sensor noise and with a brief enough shutter speed so there is no movement recorded in the stars. And you need a solid maximum aperture performance too so the stars are recorded sharply especially towards the edges.

Street and photojournalism are other areas where a fast maximum aperture is a boon. It is true that most digital cameras have impressive high ISO performance and the latest editing software can minimise digital noise. But it still helps not having to shoot at super high sensitivities in the first place and for that a fast aperture lens is a good thing.

There is also a pictorial benefit with fast lenses. Use them at their wide apertures you get very shallow depth-of-field and good looking out of focus backgrounds or bokeh. Many portrait photographers shoot with 50mm f/1.4 or 85mm f/1.8 or faster lenses for that eye-catching look. While you can shoot wide open with a zoom lens the result might not be as pronounced.

Faster aperture lenses have a practical benefit for DSLR users. You get a brighter viewfinder image for composing and checking focus accuracy or for focusing in the case of manual focus lenses.

Of course, it is true that fast aperture lenses do have a negative. Using them at their maximum aperture, some give a moderate performance, especially the budget models. This is the ‘you get what you pay for’ scenario again. So if you shoot with a 50mm f/1.2 lens that costs £300 and find it less sharp then a comparable lens that costs £2000, don’t be surprised.

Shop around in the world of primes and there are many very fast lenses available. Although some cost a great deal of money. The fastest lens currently is the Voigtlander 29mm f/0.8 MFT Super Nokton lens and this is priced at £1599 and this brand has several f/0.95 lenses in its range, also Micro Four Thirds format models. Fujifilm has an XF 50mm f/1.0 R WR for its X Series and this costs £1479, while Nikon has a Z 58mm f/0.95 Noct for £8299.

These are examples of high-end exotic optics but there are many f/1.2, f/1.4 and f/1.8 manual focus primes with more affordable price tags.

And speed is not just for primes and there are fast zooms too. Panasonic has a 10-17mm f/1.7 Leica DG Vario Summilux at £1699, there’s the Tamron 35-150mm f/2.8 Di III VXD and Sigma offers a 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art at £999.

So, prime or zoom, there is the potential of fast apertures but primes definitely have the edge here if you feel the need for speed.

Which is better – Prime or Zoom?

Ultimately, photographers should assemble a lens outfit that suits their photography and budget. You might have a 24-105mm f/4 zoom for day-to-day shooting. A 70-300mm for scenics and a 35mm f/1.8 or 50mm f/1.8 handy for those times when you want to travel light or need that extra two stops of light.

A mix of primes and zooms is fine because they can happily co-exist. But if your preference is for an all-prime kit or a zoom only outfit, that’s fine too. So long as your chosen option satisfies your photographic needs.

If you need more guidance on lens types, see our beginners guide to lens types and choices here.

For more great guides to cameras and lenses, including the best that we think you should be looking at buying, have a look at our latest buying guides, or the latest reviews.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.