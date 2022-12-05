Can’t find the Fujifilm X100V? Here are 5 retro styled cameras December 5, 2022

If you’ve been looking to buy the Fujifilm X100V, but can’t find it available anywhere, or can’t find it for a reasonable price, then here are some of the best retro styled cameras we’ve found. These alternatives have both excellent image quality, as well as external controls and styling that makes them look like classic vintage film cameras, and best of all they’re fully digital, and could even give you more than the X100V, thanks to interchangeable lenses, or even zoom.

Best Fujifilm X100V alternatives – and vintage retro styled cameras

Thanks to Tiktok, the Fujifilm X100V has suddenly become more popular than ever, with bethanjroberts*, and kyliekatich* (and countless others) saying the Fujifilm X100V “will give you great photos without editing” especially when compared to smartphones. This has resulted in the Fujifilm X100V being either completely sold out or being sold for over-the-odds prices.

However, what you’ll also find, is that there are a vast number of other digital cameras that will ALSO give amazing looking photos, thanks to a larger sensor than smartphones.

If we have a look at what makes the Fujifilm X100V stand out compared to smartphones and other cameras, there are a number of things that the Fujifilm X100V has going for it:

Classic retro vintage camera styling

A large sensor

A bright lens

Film simulations

Whilst it’s true there are very few cameras, outside of Fujifilm’s cameras that offer all of these four things there are other options if you’re looking for a Fujifilm X100V alternative. If you simply want high image quality, then you can look to other cameras with a large sensor and a bright lens, and use colour or filter settings to recreate the vintage film photo look.

Of course, if you want the vintage camera look, then you are best off with a Fujifilm camera, as very few other cameras have mastered the classic vintage styling as well as Fujifilm. There are some that come close from the likes of Olympus, and Nikon, with the Nikon Zfc, but it can’t quite match the premium quality of the metal build on the Fujifilm X100 series.

And if you want Film Simulation, then you’ll want to look for a Fujifilm camera, but you’ll also find every other brand of camera has similar (but not identical) features letting you adjust the colour and look of images in the camera, with colour and saturation options, as well as some even offering vintage style filters (see Olympus).

So, here we’ve found a number of retro styled cameras that will give you some of these same features, plus some additional features that you might find useful, such as interchangeable lenses and / or a zoom lens.

Best retro styled cameras with a vintage camera look:

Other Fujifilm cameras: Fujifilm X100F

If you can’t find the X100V, or the price has shot up, then the previous models in the X100 range offer the same sensor size, and similar lens, with a bright f/2 lens. The X100V has an updated lens, with improved image quality, and better macro performance, but if you want to save money, you still get great image quality from the X100F.

The X100F has a 24MP APS-C sensor, a 23mm f/2.0 lens, equivalent to 35mm in 35mm film terms, as well as a hybrid optical / electronic viewfinder that makes the Fujifilm X100 series unique.

Read our full Fujifilm X100F review

Plus, if you want to expand further, with the ability to change lenses, you could look at the Fujifilm X-E4 (see below). You may be able to find the Fujifilm X100F available for new, but if not, have a look at some of the second-hand retailers to see if they have any stock available.

Best vintage style Olympus cameras: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

For vintage looking photos, and multiple filters, have a look at the Olympus / OM System range of cameras.

Any Olympus or OM System model will be a great choice, but for someone looking for one that can capture it all without much expense, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is great value, not only is it compact and lightweight, but also features an electronic viewfinder, has 4K video recording, and looks like an old school SLR camera.

You’ll find a 20MP sensor, a vast range of Micro Four Thirds lenses, with budget to premium options. For a similar look to the Fujifilm X100V, the Panasonic 20mm f/1.7 lens would be a good choice, although the focus can be a little slow, so isn’t going to be the best option if you also plan on shooting video.

Look for the silver and black version for the classic vintage camera look, and combine that with the Olympus Art Filters, and you’ll find that there are a number of different looks available, including an Art Filter specifically designed to give you a Vintage photo style.

Read our full Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review

For a compact with a zoom lens: Panasonic Lumix LX100 II

The Panasonic Lumix LX100 II impresses with a bright f/1.7-2.8 aperture wide-angle zoom lens, equivalent to 24-75mm, giving you both the wide-angle view, as well as the ability to zoom. All without having to worry about changing your lens if you don’t want to.

External manual controls give you quick access to aperture control, shutter speeds, exposure compensation, as well as the aspect ratio should you wish to change this. The camera features a metal build, which adds to the premium feel of the camera.

The camera features 4K video recording, as well as built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but downsides include a relatively small electronic viewfinder, and the screen is fixed, without the tilting ability of the other cameras on this list.

There are a range of filters available, including high contrast monochrome, as well as retro and vintage looking filters.

Read our full Panasonic Lumix LX100 II review

Read our long-term Panasonic Lumix LX100 II review

Fujifilm with interchangeable lenses: Fujifilm X-E4 + XF27mm F2.8R WR

For when you want the Fujifilm film simulations, but also want the option to change lenses, the Fujifilm X-E4 is a great option. The X-E4 is one of Fujifilm’s rangefinder style X-Mount cameras, which gives you access to Fujifilm’s excellent X-Mount range of lenses.

So, you can start with a compact XF 27mm F2.8R WR lens, which is weather-sealed, and then if you want you can have a look at the rest of the lens range, with macro, zoom, portrait, and more options available.

You also get external manual controls, including an aperture ring (on Fujifilm XF lenses), shutter speed dial, and exposure compensation. With a two-tone black and silver option available, it certainly looks the business, and delivers great image quality as well.

There’s a tilting touchscreen on the rear, which looks great, and you get an electronic viewfinder. The screen can be tilted forwards making it suitable for selfies and vlogging.

Read our full Fujifilm X-E4 review

Vintage style Nikon: Nikon Zfc

The Nikon Zfc makes it onto this list thanks to the retro, vintage, classic styling, however, the internals are fully modern, with 4K video recording, a 20MP APS-C sensor, and access to Nikon’s Z-Mount lens range. However, it’s worth noting that very few APS-C (DX) Z-Mount lenses feature aperture control, so this is one aspect that could be missing if you choose the “wrong” lens.

It’s definitely got the “vintage” look, as well as external manual controls including ISO speed, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. Aperture is adjusted using the front command dial, and there’s a small LCD screen on the top that shows you your aperture. The vari-angle touchscreen can be used for selfies and vlogging.

Read our Nikon Z fc review

And if money is no object, then check out the Leica Q2.

*via PetaPixel, Lens Rentals Blog

Have a look for more options…

Best second-hand classic digital cameras

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.