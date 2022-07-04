Best Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras in 2022 July 4, 2022

For the Best Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras you can buy in 2022, look no further! – There is no doubt that mirrorless cameras are the technology of the present and the future. Not only are they lighter and quieter to shoot with compared to a DSLR, they are also easy to focus and produce excellent quality results. Really there’s nothing negative to say about mirrorless cameras although if you want to be picky they have to use EVF (electronic viewfinders) over the optical viewfinders that DSLRs support – but even that technology has caught up from the lags experienced in the early days.

If you’re thinking of switching to a full frame mirrorless or upgrading from a previous model you’ll need to make an informed decision, as they are by no means cheap (even the budget ones cost close to £1000). So for that reason in this buyers guide we’ve rounded up our top 10 full frame mirrorless cameras so you can do just this.

We’ve included all the big names you would expect to see on the list from Canon, Nikon to Sony with one surprise entry that might spark your interest. The cameras are in no particular order and they cover a variety of selling features from best entry level, video to professional so there is something in there for everyone.

How to choose a full-frame mirrorless camera

When it comes to purchasing a new full frame mirrorless camera to ensure you get the full picture (excuse the pun!) you need to be aware of what criteria to look for. As a basic you should consider the following:

Image sensor and resolution

ISO range

LCD screen and viewfinder (look at both size and resolution)

Burst mode setting – measured in frames per second (fps)

Image stabilisation feature (see below)

Video quality (see below)

Weight and build

Lens choice (see below)

Image stabilisation

If you want your camera to perform well in lowlight or you often shoot using long lenses, IBIS which stands for in-body image stabilisation, is a key feature to help you produce shake free shots. Most modern mirrorless cameras now include this technology which will be phrased as 5-axis in camera image stabilisation or something similar.

Video

If video is a high priority on your list then you’ll want to find a camera that supports 4K video resolution or higher. 4K can sometimes be marketed as UHD (ultra-high-definition television) and measures 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is plenty big enough to produce high end video footage however some of the cameras in our line up support 8K resolution, which goes as large as 7680 x 4320 pixels. For most 8K video is excessively big and so 4K should be more than enough.

Lenses

Finally, think about and do some research on lenses. Each manufacturer’s system is different and there is a large variety of lenses out there. If you are switching from a D-SLR system and want to keep some or all your old lenses you’ll need to purchase a compatible adapter mount to ensure they fit.

So without further delay, here are the best full-frame mirrorless cameras available:

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for professionals

1. Nikon Z9 – £5,299

At a glance:

45.7 Megapixel Sensor

ISO 64 to 25600

120fps burst mode shooting (low res jpeg)

Max shutter speed 1/32,000 sec

5-axis image sensor shift (upto 6 stops of image stabilisation)

Movie mode 7680 x 4320 (8K UHD)

Weight approx 1,160g

The Nikon Z9 is a reliable machine built to last and sits at the top of the Nikon mirrorless market. Weight wise unfortunately this model is similar to that of a DSLR, however there are many benefits that come from this beastly mirrorless machine such as the impressive 120fps burst mode shooting (low res JPEGs only though at this speed), max shutter speed up to 1/32,000 sec and the 8K video resolution.

The Nikon Z9 is fast to focus with 493 focus points and the EVF is also worth a mention as it supports one of the brightest displays on the market. This camera is the perfect model for the professional photographer who needs a great all rounder but the price does reflect this so won’t be affordable to everyone.

Best for: Professionals

Read our review of the Nikon Z9

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for beginners

2. Canon EOS RP – £1050

At a glance:

26.2 Megapixel Sensor

ISO 100 – 40000

4K movies

Size 132.5 × 85 × 70 mm

Weight approx 440g

The Canon EOS RP is a superb choice for a variety of photographers and works out at excellent value for money with the 4K video feature worth mentioning. Its lightweight body is compact and the vari angle touch screen makes it easy to compose images. The AF system supports a possible whopping 4779 positions meaning pinsharp results are easy to achieve.

If you’re upgrading from a DSLR system you’ll still be able to use all your EF lenses either with a Mount Adapter EF-EOS R, Control Ring Mount Adapter EF-EOS R, or Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R. It’s worth noting that EF-M lenses are not compatible.

This is a great camera for those just starting out or wanting to upgrade to a full frame model without having to break the bank.

Best for: Beginners

Read our Canon EOS RP review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for under £1000/$1000

3. Sony Alpha A7 II – £899 body only

At a glance:

24.3MP sensor

ISO 50 to 25600

Video resolution Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 60fps

3.0″ type TFT LCD

Weight approx 556g

The Sony A7 II was announced way back in 2014 so it’s by no means the latest mirrorless technology from Sony. It doesn’t come with the benefits of some of their newer models like the higher resolution of the Sony A7 IV or the faster focusing features of the Sony A7 III, however it is still one of the best in terms of value for money and hence why it has made the list. One of its flagship features is its in-body 5 axis image stabilisation feature, and was in fact the first full-frame digital camera to ever include this technology.

If you’re after a no thrills simple mirrorless shooter and primarily want to take still images the Sony A7 II should be considered. With some shopping around it is easy to find for well under £1000 which is an absolute bargain, and if you go for a second-hand model, you can get it even cheaper!

Best for: Budget beginners and those on a budget

Read our Sony Alpha A7 II Review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for all-round use

4. Nikon Z7 II – £2,919

At a glance:

45.7MP sensor

ISO 64 to 25600

Dual memory card slots

AF points: 493-point hybrid phase/contrast AF

Size 134 x 100.5 x 69.5mm

Weight approx 615g

The Nikon Z7 II is the upgraded version of the Nikon Z7 with the most notable improvements being the dual memory card slots and more powerful twin EXPEED processors. This means the burst mode shooting feature has increased from 9fps (on the Z7) up to 10fps. You can shoot up to 200 full-res JPEGs, or 77 12-bit uncompressed RAW images, in one burst.

At just shy of £3000 the Z7 II is by no means budget and if you want to save a few hundred pounds the Nikon Z7 is also a great option but the dual card slots and faster processing speeds are more desirable.

Best for: General, all-round use

Read our Nikon Z7 II review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for weedings and events

5. Canon EOS R5 – £4,300

At a glance:

45MP sensor

ISO 100 – 51,200

Video 8K DCI or UHD at 30p

Size 135.8 x 97.5 x 88mm

Weight approx 650g

The Canon EOS R5 is a hard one to knock as it delivers on so many different levels. The full frame high resolution sensor produces excellent results in low-light and the video feature also delivers making it a great contender for any photographer wanting to shoot both stills and film.

The Canon EOS R5 has a possible 5940 autofocus positions when shooting stills and a possible 4500 in the movie mode meaning you can head into any video or photo shoot with absolute confidence that you’re going to get sharp results.

There’s not much we can say here except if you have the budget this camera is a winner!

Best for: Wedding and event photographers

Read our Canon EOS R5 review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for video

6. Panasonic Lumix S5 – £1,600

At a glance:

24.2MP sensor

ISO 100 to 51200

Video resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

132.6 x 97.1 x 81.9 mm

Weight approx 714g

In a full frame mirrorless camera market that is very much dominated by Canon, Nikon and Sony, Panasonic have done well to get noticed with their Lumix DC-S5. Although it is a good enough stills camera for an entry level shooter, where it stands out and performs well against its rivals is with its 4K video feature with its low price tag.

The Lumix S5 comes in a tough weather resistant body and is smaller and cheaper than the Lumix S1 and S1H which uses the same 24.2MP image sensor. If you want to stray from the main leaders in the full frame market the DC-S5 is a good choice. Plus it uses the L mount so you have the choice of a large variety of compatible high quality lenses available from Panasonic, Sigma and Leica.

Best for: Video

Read our Panasonic Lumix S5 review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for landscapes

7. Sony A7R IV – £3000

At a glance:

61MP sensor

ISO 100 to 32,000

Video 4K UHD at 30p, 24p

Size 128.9 x 96.4 x 77.5mm

Weight approx 655g

With a high-resolution 61MP sensor the Sony Alpha A7R IV really stands out from the pack. Images from this camera can be printed on paper over A0 (1189 x 841mm) at 180ppi – that’s big! It’s also impressive to note that despite having such a high-resolution image sensor and lots of data to process this camera is still capable of shooting up to 10fps although you are limited to 68 images before the camera needs to buffer.

The Sony A7R IV comes with dual memory card slots and an impressive 567 AF point tracking feature. This means you can have great peace of mind when out in the field. Finally this camera comes in a strong and durable body build that can be out through its paces.

Best for: Landscape photographers

Read our Sony Alpha A7R IV review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for wildlife and sports

8. Canon EOS R3 – £5,879

At a glance:

24.1MP sensor

ISO 100 to 102,400

6K Raw video

Up to 8-stop IS

Weight approx 822g

Although the Canon EOS R3 comes with a slightly lower 24.1MP image sensor compared to its rivals such as the Nikon Z9 or Sony A1, it by no means should be disregarded. This camera supports some incredible features and produces outstanding results. Its ISO setting ranges from ISO 100 to a massive ISO 102,400 giving far more flexibility in lowlight, and the 6K Raw video feature is also worth mentioning as you can change aspects like the white balance setting in post production.

With advanced subject detection auto-focus and tracking, this camera would be ideal for any wildlife, sports, wedding or event photographer although it is on the heavier end of the mirrorless camera market so if weight is an issue then you might want to consider something lighter.

Best for: Wildlife and sports photographers

Read our Canon EOS R3 review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for professionals / video

9. Sony A1 – £6,500

At a glance:

50MP sensor

ISO 100 – 32,000

30fps continuous shooting

Movie making with 8K 30p and 4K 120p

Weight approx 737g (with battery and memory card)

The Sony A1 sits at the very top of the mirrorless full frame market and includes three key features – a high resolution sensor, 8K video and 30fps continuous shooting capabilities. It also comes with an impressive 9.44 million-dot EVF that delivers outstanding accuracy. This camera is an excellent all round performer designed for any photographer shooting any genre.

The only negative drawback we can put on the Sony A1 is the price tag, which for many will just be too expensive. It’s roughly £1000 more than its market rivals the Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z9 although on the positive side it does support a bigger image sensor size and is considerably lighter that for many is worth the extra investment.

Best for: Professionals, and high-resolution video

Read our Sony Alpha A1 review

Best full-frame mirrorless camera for entry-level

10. Nikon Z5 – £1,259

At a glance:

24.3MP sensor

ISO 100 to 51200

In-camera 5-axis VR image stabilisation

273-point Hybrid-AF system

Size 134 x 100.5 x 69.5 mm

Weight approx 675g

Last on our list but by no means least we have selected the Nikon Z5. This camera sits at the bottom of the Nikon range and can often get overlooked, however it’s a great all rounder and it works out as excellent value for money.

Key features of the Nikon Z5 include its compact build and lightweight design. It also comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features so users can instantly share images and video, but even more remarkable is its large ISO range up to 51200, which for a camera of this price and spec is pretty impressive. The Nikon Z5 also includes 4K video and a weather sealed body making it a strong contender. For those on a tight budget have a good shop around as you get plenty in return for your money.

Best for: Entry level and keen hobbyists

Read our Nikon Z5 review

For more options, have a look at our latest mirrorless camera reviews, and our latest buying guides.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.