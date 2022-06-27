Best Fujifilm cameras to buy in 2022 June 27, 2022

Seeking out the best Fujifilm camera isn’t a simple task. The company has a huge range of digital cameras across two mirrorless ranges, not to mention a handful of premium compact cameras vying for your attention.

In this guide we’ll be looking across Fujifilm’s entire current range of digital cameras to pick out the best APS-C, medium format and fixed lens models. Fujifilm has two distinct mirrorless ranges: Fujifilm X Series (all of which use X mount lenses and have APS-C sensors) and Fujifilm GFX (all of which use G mount lenses and have much larger medium format sensors). Simply put, the X Series features a wide range of cameras with mass appeal, while the handful of GFX models are aimed chiefly at enthusiasts and professionals.

How to choose the best Fujifilm camera

When considering a new digital camera, there are a few key points to consider. Broadly speaking, the physical size and the resolution of the sensor determine how well it performs in low light situations (the size) and how much detail it offers in images (the resolution). ISO is a measure of sensitivity: the higher a camera can go here, the quicker it can shoot in low light conditions – but higher ISO usually results in noisier, grainier photos.

Also consider the camera’s continuous shooting speed and autofocus capabilities, particularly if you’re going to be shooting unpredictable, fast-moving subjects (sports or wildlife, for instance).

If you’re shooting mostly handheld, in-body image stabilisation (or IBIS) is a useful feature to have, as it ensures the camera can counteract shaky hands no matter what lens is attached. Cameras without IBIS can still use image stabilisation, but only if it’s built into the attached lens.

Here are the best Fujifilm X-Mount cameras:

Best all-round Fujifilm: Fujifilm X-T4

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (ISO 80-51200 extended)

15fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

£1549 (body only)

At the time of its release the Fujifilm X-T4 may have been the best mirrorless APS-C camera ever made. Building on previous X-T models by adding effective 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (without significantly increasing bulk) and a highly manoeuvrable side-hinged vari-angle touchscreen, it’s a fantastically flexible camera that can confidently step up to any photo or video task.

With rapid continuous shooting, fast and accurate Face/Eye autofocus and powerful processing, it’s a dab hand when it comes to demanding action or wildlife photography, while its sensor resolves excellent levels of detail and handles noise remarkably well.

Videographers will appreciate its ability to shoot 4K at up to 60fps (although they may find the lack of a headphone socket for monitoring audio levels disappointing – this can be resolved using a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter), and it’s hard to argue against this being Fujifilm’s best overall mirrorless model.

Best for: All-round photo and video shooting

Best Fujifilm for beginners and DSLR users: Fujifilm X-S10

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

5-axis in-body stabilisation

£949 (body only)

Best looked on as a junior version of the X-T4, the Fujifilm X-S10 is significantly smaller, lighter and cheaper than its stablemate while offering a very similar level of spec and features.

It’s a little slower when it comes to continuous shooting (8fps as opposed to the X-T4’s 15fps using the mechanical shutter) and can’t capture 4K video at 60fps (a more modest 30fps is available for 4K recording), but it offers a similar level of resolution detail and general performance thanks to its adoption of the same sensor and processor as the X-T4, not to mention in-body stabilisation and a similar autofocus system.

The body isn’t weather-sealed, but its light weight and compact size makes it ideal for travel photography, vlogging and other tasks where portability is key. A great all-rounder, and the perfect entry point to mirrorless cameras.

Best for: DSLR upgraders who don’t want full frame

Best Fujifilm for travel: Fujifilm X-E4

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

8fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

£799 (body only)

With the same sensor and processor as both the X-T4 and X-S10, the Fujifilm X-E4 has a lot in common with two significantly pricier stablemates. So why is it rated slightly lower than them in this guide?

For starters, the X-E4 doesn’t have the in-body image stabilisation that gives the other two models a valuable measure of added poise when shooting handheld – likely a result of its smaller body lacking the space for the necessary components. The body shape is more akin to a rangefinder camera than the DSLRs that inspire the X-T4 and X-S10, which means handling and controls aren’t quite so intuitive either (you can buy optional grips to make the X-E4 sit more securely in your hands, but the additional cost pushes it into X-S10 territory).

That said, this is a solid performer for both photo and video capture (it can record 4K at up to 30fps) and feels pleasingly petite when combined with a small, lightweight lens; appropriately, it’s available in a bundle with the tiny XF 27mm F2.8 pancake prime.

Best for: Inconspicuous street and travel photography

Best budget Fujifilm camera: Fujifilm X-T30 II

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

8fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

£769 (body only)

The replacement for the hugely popular X-T30 and yet another camera in the current range that uses the popular 26.1MP X-Trans 4 sensor and X-Processor 4, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is an entry-level model with a lot to offer for its price.

It lacks in-body image stabilisation, while its tilting screen can’t be flipped to face forward, which detracts from its vlogging and selfie-taking potential, but its autofocus system is fast and accurate and image quality is on a par with models that share the same sensor and processor hardware (like the X-E4, X-T4 and X-S10). Video recording options include 4K at 30fps and 1080p at 60fps.

Where the X-S10 has a PASM mode dial in the style of rival manufacturers, the X-T30 II uses Fujifilm’s signature twin-dial setup, with shutter speed and exposure compensation quickly adjustable via two top-mounted dials.

Best for: Shooters on a strict budget

Best Fujifilm compact camera: Fujifilm X100V

At a glance:

Premium compact camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

23mm F2 lens, 35mm equivalent: 35mm

11fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

£1299

Offering the specifications of a mirrorless camera in a fixed lens compact design, the Fujifilm X100V sports the same 26.1MP APS-C sensor and X-Processor 4 as many of its interchangeable lens stablemates. You can’t remove its 23mm lens but with a fast F2 aperture and excellent optics, it’s a fantastic performer in almost all situations (and you can use Fujifilm’s optional 0.8x and 1.4x conversion lenses to change the focal length to 28mm and 50mm equivalent respectively).

With an 11fps continuous shooting speed (30fps with electronic shutter) it’s quicker than most of Fujifilm’s other APS-C cameras, and autofocus is swift and accurate to boot; combined with its inconspicuous size (it can fit in a jacket pocket) and easy handling, these traits make it ideal for street photography. It can be equipped with a weather resistant kit too, making it suitable for outdoor snapping all year round. It’s easy to see why this made it into our list of the best compact cameras.

Best for: Uncomplicated travel and street photography

Fujifilm X-H2S

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C stacked BSI CMOS 5 HS sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

15fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

£2499 (body only)

(N.B. We have not yet given the X-H2S a full review, but first impressions suggest that it will be high on this list once we have.)

Fujifilm’s current flagship X mount camera makes pains to differentiate itself from the company’s other models. Designed to be the premium, ambitious and enthusiast-friendly APS-C model in the range, it offers a new stacked version of the 26.1MP sensor seen so often elsewhere as well as 6K video recording at 30fps (and 4K at up to 120fps), 15fps continuous shooting (40fps with electronic shutter) and AI-assisted autofocus able to recognise many subjects by their shape – birds, cars and trains as well as humans and pets. It also supports high-speed CFexpress Type B cards as well as SD, and has the option to add a fan so that overheating doesn’t affect performance, particularly during video capture.

It all adds up to a formidable piece of hardware that should be able to tackle the most demanding photography and video tasks.

Best for: Premium performance across the board

Fujifilm X-Pro3

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor

ISO 160-12800 (80-51200 extended)

11fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

£1699 (body only)

With so many cookie cutter cameras in the mirrorless marketplace, there’s certainly room for oddities like the Fujifilm X-Pro3. Rather than a traditional rear screen, the latest edition of the rangefinder-esque X-Pro line has a tiny, low-power 1.28in sub-monitor showing vital shooting info like shutter speed, aperture, ISO and so on. Fold this down on the bottom-mounted hinge and you’ll see a standard 3in LCD touchscreen on the sub-monitor’s reverse. It’s Fujifilm’s way of encouraging use of the viewfinder for photography, which sounds admirable but adds frustration to the process when you just want to view or change settings from the main or quick menus (the sub-monitor doesn’t let you do this).

If you can live with the quirks, the X-Pro3 is a great performer that forces you to address photography in a different way to other Fujifilm cameras. It won’t appeal to everyone, however.

Best for: Purists with a penchant for eccentricity

Find a great X-Mount lens in our guide to the Best Fujifilm X-Mount lenses!

Best Medium Format Fujifilm Cameras

Best value Fujifilm medium format camera: Fujifilm GFX50S II

At a glance:

Mirrorless G mount camera

51.4MP medium format Bayer array sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

£3549 (body only)

Medium format digital photography was once the preserve of the well-heeled, but the Fujifilm GFX50S II makes it more accessible than ever. With its (relatively) affordable price and compact size (it’s similar in bulk to a full-frame DSLR), it’s significantly easier to own and use than the bulky and expensive alternatives from the likes of Hasselblad and Leica.

It’s Fujifilm’s cheapest medium format model too, and consequently falls behind its pricier brethren when it comes to autofocus capabilities, video options and continuous shooting speed. Pair it with a high-quality lens and start taking photos, however, and these niggles feel less weighty. The rich colours, fine detail and wide dynamic range on show are a revelation compared to APS-C and full-frame, and the fact you can achieve them when shooting handheld with such a small body is a huge accessibility advantage.

Best for: Landscape and fine art photography

Best high-resolution medium format: Fujifilm GFX100S

At a glance:

Mirrorless G mount camera

102MP medium format Bayer array sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

5fps continuous shooting (mechanical shutter)

£5499 (body only)

Another medium format camera in a surprisingly compact and easy-to-handle body, the Fujifilm GFX100S is more expensive than the GFX50S II but ups the pixel count of its huge sensor to a whopping 102MP.

The image quality on offer here is nothing short of astonishing, with vast amounts of detail and dynamic range achievable (even when shooting handheld in less than perfect lighting conditions, thanks to the in-body image stabilisation). It can also record 4K video at 30fps, which puts it above the GFX50S II (which can only manage 1080p recording, despite the 51MP sensor).

The GFX50S II’s affordability means it’s still a better entry-point to larger format photography, but if detail is a priority for you then the GFX100 is definitely worth the extra outlay.

Best for: Enthusiast photographers who need the most detail possible

Fujifilm GFX100

At a glance:

Mirrorless X mount camera

102MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12800 (50-102400 extended)

5fps continuous shooting

£9999 (body only)

At its launch in 2019, the Fujifilm GFX100 was arguably the most practical medium format digital camera on the market. Things have changed a lot in this niche market sector since then, almost solely due to Fujifilm’s newer medium format models like the GFX50S II and GFX100S. Smaller, cheaper and more user-friendly, they are much more sensible and accessible choices for anyone boarding the medium format train.

That said, the GFX100’s exceptional detail and dynamic range make it an appealing camera, and its ability to hold two batteries at once gives it enough juice to take around 800 shots before recharging or replacement is needed (the GFX100S’s single battery is good for around 460 shots). Also, the GFX100 has an integrated vertical handgrip that may appeal to some users (especially as the GFX100S doesn’t offer an equivalent option), even if it adds a lot of extra bulk to the camera.

Best for: Marathon medium format shooting sessions

Now you’ve found a great Fujifilm camera, have a look at more of our buying guides, and latest reviews.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.