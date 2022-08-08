Best disposable film cameras 2022 August 8, 2022

Are you looking how to choose the best disposable film camera for your wedding favours? Commonly seen scattered across tables at weddings, disposable cameras have become a fun way for guests to snap their own photos – to catch a perspective that the official photographer may not. It also brings an element of surprise for the happy couple, who will only discover what’s captured within when they take the film for processing.

Why should I buy a disposable film camera?

As they are fairly inexpensive, durable, pocket-size and lightweight, disposable film cameras are great on holiday, especially when you don’t want to risk ruining (or losing) your expensive smartphone or digital camera. You can use certain models under water, and others when adventuring, such as backpacking, mountain hiking or attending a festival, because they’re able to withstand dirt, dust and don’t require a stash of spare batteries.

What’s more, disposable film cameras force you to live in the moment – without any preview or delete option, you just snap, hope for the best, and go – it is what it is! The limited number of exposures also makes you be more selective about what you take photos of (versus snapping hundreds of images of your dinner on your smartphone that will never again be looked at!).

The analogue element of disposable film cameras adds a feeling that can’t be replicated elsewhere: the sense of delayed gratification and surprise – that you won’t know how the photos came out till you see the prints. The big reveal is an elating feeling. Plus, you come away with physical prints of your photos that you can hold and keep, rather than having a stack of digital files stuck on a hard drive for years, though some photo labs will give you the option of having digital scans saved to a USB stick or delivered via email.

How to choose your disposable film camera

Disposable film cameras come with their own fixed shutter speed, aperture (mostly f.9-11) and focus. Most have a similar design, but there are certain features to bear in mind when choosing which one is right for you:

Shot count – most disposable film cameras can take between 24 and 27 shots (known as exposures) though there are some that can handle up to 39 shots. The latter costs a bit more to purchase, but is ideal if you want a few extra snaps, and the extra exposures won’t really affect the cost of processing, so it is sometimes better value for money to buy an extra exposure disposable film camera.

– most disposable film cameras can take between 24 and 27 shots (known as exposures) though there are some that can handle up to 39 shots. The latter costs a bit more to purchase, but is ideal if you want a few extra snaps, and the extra exposures won’t really affect the cost of processing, so it is sometimes better value for money to buy an extra exposure disposable film camera. Flash – as you can’t change the shutter speed or aperture on a disposable film camera, you need to consider the amount of light there will be when you’ll be using it. If you’re planning to take photos in the evening or indoors, it’s advisable to get a camera with an in-built flash. Not all models have in-built flash, so keep an eye out for this feature. Flash performs best between 4ft (1.2m) and 10ft (3m) from the camera. This means anyone standing further than 3m from the camera at night won’t be lit much by the camera flash.

– as you can’t change the shutter speed or aperture on a disposable film camera, you need to consider the amount of light there will be when you’ll be using it. If you’re planning to take photos in the evening or indoors, it’s advisable to get a camera with an in-built flash. Not all models have in-built flash, so keep an eye out for this feature. Flash performs best between 4ft (1.2m) and 10ft (3m) from the camera. This means anyone standing further than 3m from the camera at night won’t be lit much by the camera flash. ISO – the majority of disposable cameras come loaded with a 400 ISO film but there are some that come with 800 ISO film. The higher the ISO, the better the camera will perform in low light conditions, though there will be extra grain in the final images. Choose a higher ISO film when you know you’ll be shooting in environments without much light.

– the majority of disposable cameras come loaded with a 400 ISO film but there are some that come with 800 ISO film. The higher the ISO, the better the camera will perform in low light conditions, though there will be extra grain in the final images. Choose a higher ISO film when you know you’ll be shooting in environments without much light. 35mm film – The majority of disposable film cameras use 35mm film, so make sure your subject is at least 4ft (1.2m) from the camera to ensure they are in focus and not blurry. Film usually expires around 3 years after the manufacture date, but could last longer if kept in a cool, low-light space.

– The majority of disposable film cameras use 35mm film, so make sure your subject is at least 4ft (1.2m) from the camera to ensure they are in focus and not blurry. Film usually expires around 3 years after the manufacture date, but could last longer if kept in a cool, low-light space. Shutter speed – most disposable cameras come with a 1/100 shutter speed but there are a few that have a faster shutter speed – more like 1/120 – which are good for rapid-fire shots and better at capturing fast-moving scenes.

What’s the best disposable film camera?

While Kodak and Fujifilm spearheaded disposable film cameras, there are many more options for disposable 35mm film cameras now. Here’s a roundup:

Best disposable film camera for black and white photography

Ilford XP2 Single Use Camera

Price | £15 / $11.49



At a glance:

In-built flash

ISO 400 film

27 exposures

Compatible with C41 film processing

For timeless black-and-white photography, this is the camera to go for. It has one major benefit over monochrome models: its film can be developed at most high-street C41 labs, which means it doesn’t require a specialist black-and-white one (which can be a bit more costly). You can get 27 shots from the camera, and there’s an in-built flash.

The camera offers 27 shots, features a toggle-able flash and, most importantly, produces artsy black-and-white images. It is best to avoid low light situations with this camera, though you can use the flash in these scenarios.

Best disposable camera for novices, natural light portraits, artsy shots, street photography, high contrast images.

What’s the best disposable waterproof film camera?

Kodak Sport Underwater camera

Price | £19

At a glance:

Waterproof up to 15 metres under water (50 feet)

Durable, with a shock-proof shell

Sunscreen and scratch resistant lens

Perfect for beach holidays and snorkeling

27 exposures

Colour film

Ideal for shots by the beach, and at shallow depths in the pool, the waterproof Kodak Sport Underwater camera is a hard-wearing piece of kit. It has chunky control buttons and comes in a plastic case, making it ideal for use by kids. It’s best used in daylight and outdoors as there’s no flash. When shooting underwater, it performs well when the water is clear and bright. This model is not suitable for diving!

It can sometimes be hard to get your hands on this specific model as it often gets sold out, so a good alternative to bear in mind is the AgfaPhoto LeBox Ocean 400 Disposable.

Best disposable camera for kids, holidays, water sports, daylight photography

What’s the best re-usable disposable film camera?

Lomography Simple Use Film Camera

Price | £39.99 / $24.90

At a glance:

Reloadable film

Budget-friendly

Better for the environment

36 shots per film

In-built flash

Fast shutter: 1/120

Optional colour gel filters

It may sound contradictory, but this is a reusable disposable camera: you can keep refilling the film, which makes it a more budget- and eco-friendly option to other disposable cameras on the market, if you’re planning on shooting more than the generous 36 shots included in the pre-loaded film. This is practical and economical as a new roll of film usually costs less than buying a whole new camera.

The camera body comes with three coloured gels that you can slide over the flash to give the images different tints and add more creativity to your analogue photography.

The shutter speed is quite fast – 1/120 – and so this camera can be used to capture fast-moving shots.

Best for disposable camera for wildlife, newbies, regular film photographers, creative shots, indoors and outdoors, vintage or art deco style photos, moving scenes

What’s the best budget disposable film camera?

Agfa Single Use 27 Exposure Camera

Price | £13.99 / $12.36

At a glance:

Cheap

Easy to use

In-built flash

27 exposures

A compact and budget-friendly disposable camera that is easy to use and best of all, features a flash. It’s good for everyday scenarios, both indoors and outdoors. Do note that if you’re shooting in anything other than full sun, use the flash to ensure the top quality photos because the ISO is only 400.

Best disposable camera for school trips, newbies, everyday use

What’s the best disposable film camera for newbies?

Kodak FunSaver Camera

Price | £22 / $29.95

At a glance:

Built-in flash

800 ISO film

Colour film

From 27 exposures

A versatile and reliable camera, the Kodak FunSaver performs just as well in bright sunlight and low light thanks to its high ISO. It’s a cheap option that produces brilliant results, ideal for beginners to the world of disposable cameras.

It comes preloaded with Kodak Gold film inside, so the tone of your photos will be warm and flattering.

This disposable camera is common at weddings because it is available in multipacks and also has a 27-shot version and 39-shot version – a good one to stock up on!

Best for disposable camera for weddings, beginners, day or night photography, portraits, landscapes

What’s the best disposable camera with flash?

Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400

Price | £13.99 / $16.99

At a glance:

In-built flash, with automatic flash recharge

400 ISO film

27 shots

This camera has the most practical flash off the lot, because you don’t need to press the flash button for every shot but can just keep it on by toggling the continuous flash switch. This makes it ideal for quick-fire shots in low light scenes – you can focus on taking the photo without worrying about the light. Without flash, it works brilliantly in daylight.

Best for disposable camera for day or night, weddings, landscapes, school trips

What’s the best disposable film camera for landscapes?

Ilford Ilfocolor Rapid retro 27

Price | £29.95 / $16.45

At a glance:

31mm wide angle lens

Fast shutter speed: 1/125

In-built flash. Flash recharge time: 15 seconds

Aperture: F11

27 exposures

ISO 400 film

A retro-looking camera that’s lightweight, it works well indoors and outside and produces photographs in saturated tones. The fixed-focus wide angle lens and f11 aperture makes it better for landscapes.

Best for disposable camera for landscapes, wide angle photos, fast-shutter shots

