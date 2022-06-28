Best Canon RF Mount Lenses June 28, 2022

If you’re looking for the best Canon RF Mount lenses then you’ve come to the right place.

Canon’s range of RF mount lenses continues to expand, with Canon making quick progress in giving Canon EOS R camera users more choice. We’ve reviewed a number of RF mount lenses, and here are our highlights of some of the best options available.

Whether you’re using a Canon EOS R6, the EOS R5, or the latest R3, there are some great choices available for you, from the compact RF 50mm f1.8 to the impressive RF 100-500mm telephoto zoom.

How to choose a Canon RF Mount?

If you’re looking for the premium lenses from Canon, where image quality and build quality are top priorities, then look for a lens from the L series – which will have L in the name.

You’ll also want to keep an eye on whether the lens has optical image stabilisation, which Canon call simply “IS” and you’ll also find this in the name. This works in combination with the camera’s in-body image stabilisation (IBIS), which most Canon cameras feature.

So without further ado… here is our guide to the Best Canon RF Mount Lenses available:

Best RF macro: Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM – 5 stars



The Canon RF 100mm F2.8L Macro IS USM lens isn’t your standard everyday macro lens, with 1.4x magnification, and an innovative ‘SA Control’ ring, which is designed to let you adjust the spherical aberration, which gives your out-of-focus areas a different look to other lenses. In our review we found that build-quality and handling are both excellent, and as you’d expect for a premium RF lens, image quality is superb. With the SA Control, it can also give portrait shots a different look.

Best 70-200mm lens: Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM – 5 stars



The Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM (£2659) is Canon’s 70-200mm F2.8 lens for RF mount cameras. It seems to be the the rule, that every full-frame camera has to offer a 24-70mm F2.8 lens, then a 70-200mm F2.8 lens, and this is Canon’s version. What’s special about this one though, is that when released it was the smallest and lightest 70-200mm F2.8 lens for full-frame cameras – impressive! When we reviewed this lens we found that it also offers excellent image quality as well as the high-quality build you’d expect from an L series lens.

A more affordable option would be the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM (£1699) if you don’t mind the slightly slower aperture.

Best budget lens: Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM – 4.5 stars

The Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM lens is an ultra-compact 50mm lens that is the cheapest Canon lens available for the RF Mount, being around £200. When we tested this lens, we found that it offers excellent sharpness in the centre of the frame when shooting wide-open, but corners are softer. Luckily this can be resolved by stopping down the lens if you want sharper corners. With a low price, and a compact design, this makes a great choice for anyone wanting to travel light, and could be a great option for the new Canon EOS R7 and R10.

Best telephoto zoom lens: Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM – 4.5 stars

The Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM lens offers a longer telephoto reach than your standard 100-400mm telephoto zoom lens. The lens has optical image stabilisation (IS) that works in combination with the camera body’s in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) on the EOS R5 and R6 cameras to help you get sharp shots even when using lots of zoom. Build quality is very good and includes weather sealing, and as expected, the lens gives excellent image quality. The lens weighs in at a respectable 1.37kg making it easier to take with you when needed.

Best all-round RF lens: Canon RF 24-240mm – 4 stars

The Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM lens is designed to be an all-in-one super-zoom, going from 24mm to 240mm, meaning you can leave it on the camera and don’t have to think about changing your lens. This makes it a great option if you’re travelling and just want to have one lens with you, as long as you don’t expect the lens to deliver the same level of image quality as a prime lens. Another option is the 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens.

Best RF telephoto zoom lens: Canon RF 100-400mm f5.6-8 IS USM – 4 stars

The Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS STM lens offers a useful telephoto zoom range, from 100mm to 400mm, whilst being competitively priced, for just £699. This makes it great value for money, and it’s also the smallest, and lightest 100-400mm lens currently available. In our review we found that the sharpness provided was good, even when the lens is used wide open, and the in-camera lens correction does a good job of correcting for any optical issues.

If you want to read more lens reviews, then have a look at our latest lens reviews. You can find more help and advice in our buyers guides. You’ll also find more information on Canon’s lenses on Canon’s website.