Best cameras under £300 / $300

If you’re after a new camera but only have a limited budget, the good news is there are plenty of options available for you to pick from, as long as you’re prepared to hunt around the second-hand camera market.

In this buyer’s guide we’ve trawled the listings to spot the best cameras under £300 / $300 and to find something for every type of photographer, no matter their ability.

We’ve also included a couple of new cameras that come under the price tag for those who are unsure or uninterested in buying second-hand. Be aware though, these cameras are aimed more at point-and-shoot beginners.

Best cameras under £300 / $300 – second hand

When it comes to buying second-hand, as we’ve previously always insisted, only do so from a trusted dealer and one that provides a legitimate warranty with the product.

Our list of recommended second hand dealers are as follows:

Wex

Park Cameras

MPB

FFordes

London Camera Exchange

CameraWorld

Worldwide Camera Exchange

Mifsuds

Grays of Westminster (for Nikon)

There are many others out there, however these have been tried and tested and are a good place to start shopping.

Always check the condition when purchasing a second-hand camera. Look for marks and scratches but remember, often the cosmetic damage is nothing to worry about.

If you’re looking to purchase a DSLR, remember to check the shutter count. An entry level DSLR will comfortably shoot around 100,000, mid-range 150,000, and with a professional DSLR 300,000+. Often, they’ll last beyond these figures, but it’s a good idea to get a rough idea about their longevity. With mirrorless cameras the shutter count is less important as you don’t have a moving mirror going up and down.

Specs and features to look for when buying a second hand camera

When it comes to buying a camera, there are numerous aspects to consider. Take into account:

Camera type – i.e. is the camera a DSLR, mirrorless, medium format, bridge or compact?

– i.e. is the camera a DSLR, mirrorless, medium format, bridge or compact? Image sensor type, size and resolution

LCD screen and viewfinder (size and resolution)

and (size and resolution) What features are included on the camera i.e. Burst mode setting (measured in frames per second (fps)), ISO range and video quality

are included on the camera i.e. Burst mode setting (measured in frames per second (fps)), ISO range and video quality In-body image stabilisation (mirrorless cameras)

(mirrorless cameras) Weight and build

and Lens mount and lens choice availability

Best cameras under £300 / $300 – what type of camera should I buy?

Think hard about what you need. Make sure your camera is up to scratch for your style of photography, but with plenty of room to grow and develop your skills. If you simply want to point-and-shoot and have little interest in progressing, then a compact or bridge camera is plenty. If you want to broaden your photographic horizons and develop your technique, a DSLR or mirrorless camera may be a better option for you.

Think about the weight and build of the camera and how it will suit your photography. For example, if you want to do lots of street photography then a small and lightweight body will suit you best. Mirrorless cameras are also smaller and lighter than many DSLRs. If budget is an issue, but weight less so, there are many brilliant, second-hand DSLRs available. Since the progression of mirrorless technology you’re much more likely to bag a bargain as other photographers make the jump.

Image sensor size and resolution

Although we often first look at how many megapixels a camera has, this really isn’t the most important aspect – instead, concentrate on the sensor type. There are various sensor types that include:

Medium Format

Full Frame (FF)

APS-C

Micro Four Thirds (MFT)

1”

1/2.3”

As an example of why megapixels aren’t always so important, a 16 megapixel, full frame sensor will perform better than a 40 megapixel 1/2.3” sensor.

Full frame or a medium-format sensors generally produce better quality results in lowlight and create a softer background blur at wider aperture settings. An APS-C (cropped sensor) is good option for sports or wildlife photography as it gives a tighter viewpoint. Most compact cameras come with a 1/2.3” image sensor – there are limitations to how well these can perform.

Best cameras under £300 / $300 – Features to look out for

The main features to consider when looking for a camera under £300/$300 are the ISO range, burst mode capability and video quality. If you’re going to be shooting a lot in low light, a larger ISO range will be desirable. If video is a requirement, then check the maximum video recording output. If you want to capture action, then you’ll need a camera with a higher burst mode feature. You may need to compromise when shopping on a budget so try to prioritise just one or two features to ensure you can find a camera that ticks both your budget and your needs.

Best lenses for cameras under £300 / $300

Finally, do some research on lenses before you buy into a camera system. Each manufacturer’s system is different and there’s a huge variety of lenses out there. If you’re switching from a DSLR system to mirrorless, and want to keep some or all your old lenses, remember you’ll need to purchase a compatible adapter mount to ensure they fit.

Now you know what to look for here is our list of the best cameras under £300/$300.

Price | from £250/$290 approx.

At a glance:

16.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS II sensor

ISO 200-6400 (raw), 100-51,200 (JPEG)

Single SD card slot

8fps continuous shooting

381g (with battery and card)

The Fujifilm X-T10 was announced back in 2015 and has since been succeeded by the X-T20 and X-T30. It remains a very capable camera provided you’re aware of its limitations. Its autofocus is a bit sluggish compared to the latest X-series models and you get far fewer AF points across the frame.

On the plus side, we found it handled extremely well for a camera that’s small in build, and loved its rich and vibrant colours produced by its 16.3MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS II sensor

The X-T10 has also been beautifully designed and the classic retro body build will turn any head. Finally, the X-T10 is supported by a wide range of excellent lenses.

Read our second hand review of the Fujifilm X-T10 to get our full detailed analysis.

Best camera under £300 / $300 for street photographers

Price | from £200/$300 approx.

At a glance:

20.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 50-102,400 (extended)

97% viewfinder coverage

3in, 1.04-million-dot fixed screen

755g (including battery and card)

The full frame Canon EOS 6D is an excellent camera that comes with some impressive specs, including its full frame 20.2MP CMOS image sensor. When it was launched ten years ago it was met with great enthusiasm and was the first affordable full frame DSLR camera. Hobbyists who previously couldn’t upgrade to full frame camera bodies could now take advantage.

Depending on what condition you pick one up in will determine the price. A well-used Canon EOS 6D can be picked up under the £300 / $300 budget. But if you want a model in good condition with a lower shutter count, you’ll have to push the budget up by another £100 – taking you over the £300 / $300 mark.

In our review of the Canon EOS 6D we found it to respond impressively to noise, come with intuitive controls and have an excellent battery life. The basic autofocus system, single SD card slot and lack of vari-angle LCD screen are all a bit disappointing.

Best camera under £300 / $300 for studio photographers on a budget

Review of the Canon EOS 6D

Price | from £290/$300 approx.

At a glance:

• 16MP, Four Thirds image sensor

• 40-million-pixel high-resolution composite mode

• ISO 100-25600 (extended)

• 3in, 1.04M-dot LCD

• 2.36M dot EVF, 0.74x equiv magnification

• 1/8000sec max shutter speed

The Olympus OM-D EM-5 MK II succeeded the OM-D E-M5 back in 2015 and came with some excellent upgrades such as the faster burst mode rate, 40-million-pixel high-resolution composite mode and more efficient AF system. The EM MK II has now been succeeded by the OM-D E-M5 Mark III meaning there are plenty of second-hand models available on the market. These vary in price depending on quality.

When we reviewed the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II back in 2015 we gave it five stars. We found the 16 megapixel Four Thirds image sensor produced excellent JPEGs straight out of camera and that it was fast and responsive to operate. The robust and weather-resistant body was also well made and the excellent custom controls were another big tick on our list.

Best camera under £300 / $300 for photographers on the go

Read the five-star review of the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II

Price | from £259/$300 approx.

At a glance:

24.3-million-pixel Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12,800 (expandable to ISO 25,600)

Three times faster Bionz X image-processing engine

179-point hybrid AF system

Fast 0.06sec autofocus time

Despite being eight years old the Sony A6000 is still an excellent camera. When we reviewed it back in 2014 we gave it a well-deserved five stars. This camera merged Sony’s mirrorless NEX technology with Sony’s Alpha D-SLR technology, creating the start of a long line of Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras.

In our review we stated the 24.3-million-pixel, APS-C-sized image sensor in the Sony Alpha 6000 features a gapless on-chip design. This increases the camera’s light-collecting efficiency for improved low-light shooting and reduces noise throughout its ISO 100-25,600 sensitivity range. Another plus we found was the response time of the Alpha 6000’s 179-point hybrid AF system, which was exceedingly fast, and with no discernible shutter lag.

This camera strikes an impressive balance between aesthetics and performance. It’s compatible with a wide range of E mount lenses.

Best camera under £300 / $300 for enthusiast photographers

Read why we gave the Sony A6000 five stars

Price | from £295/$295 approx.

At a glance:

24.3-million-pixel, full-frame CMOS sensor

Expeed 3 processor

ISO 100-6400 (ISO 50-25,600 extended)

Multi-CAM 4800 39-point AF

3D Colour Matrix II metering

3.2in, 921,000-dot TFT LCD

5.5fps continuous shooting

Full HD 1080p video capture

When Nikon launched the Nikon D600 ten years ago it was just shy of £2000. Fast forward to today’s second hand market and one in good condition can be picked up from MPB for just £294. If you spend a little bit more, you can get one in excellent condition with a shutter count of just 16,000. That’s a pretty good deal but it will take you over the £300 mark.

In our review of the Nikon D600 we gave it a solid four stars and perhaps it would have even crept up to five had it had a cheaper price tag.

The D600 comes with a full frame 24.3-million-pixel image sensor, and images are well detailed and remain low in noise. When it was launched it filled the gap between the semi-professional market and advanced hobbyist shooter and still offers this type of photographer plenty to work with. Second-hand, this camera is an excellent deal and one worth pursuing.

Best for camera under £300 / $300 for portrait photographers

Review of the Nikon D600

Price | from £204/$279 approx.

At a glance:

21.1 million effective pixels

Full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-6400 (expandable 50, 12,800 and 25,600)3in, 920,000-dot LCD screen

Live ViewFull HD (1080p) video recording in 12-minute bursts

The Canon EOS 5D MK II comes from the legendary Canon 5D line and the model still has a great reputation even in today’s market.

The 21.1 full frame image sensor and full HD video are impressive specs for a camera that’s now 13 years old. This camera was over £2000 when it was launched and now a second hand model can be picked up for under £300 depending on the condition and shutter count. At MPB they have a large range to pick from.

When we reviewed the Canon EOS 5D Mk II we found it performed solidly across all our areas of testing and gave it a reliable four stars.

The ISO range is a little low compared with cameras of today’s standards, however, for landscapes or studio photography this shouldn’t bother you.

Best camera under £300 / $300 for landscape photographers

Reviewed: Canon EOS 5D Mark II

Price | £254/$299 approx.

At a glance:

16-megapixel Four Thirds sensor

2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder

Continuous shooting: 8.6 fps

Stabilisation: 5-axis in-body stabilisation

Video: Up to 4K-video resolution

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III is a mirrorless camera with an interchangeable lens, based on the Micro Four Thirds design. When we reviewed it a few years ago we stated that it was made for budding photographers who want to take a step up from their smartphone camera. This is still true today.

The OM-D E-M10 Mark III, is the upgrade from the MK II, and when it launched in 2017 it gained an updated 121-point autofocus system and 4K video recording thanks to Olympus’s TruePic VIII processor. Apart from those changes, the MK III and II are pretty much identical.

Best for camera under £300 / $300 for beginner photographers

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

8. Pentax K-5 MK II

Price | from £249/$250 approx.

At a glance:

16.3-million-pixel APS-C stabilised CMOS sensor

ISO 80-51,200

Weatherproof body

SAFOX X AF sensor

Video: 1920 x 1080 pixels (at 25fps)

7fps high-speed continuous shooting

Optical viewfinder with 100% field of view

Pentax made some great DSLRs back in the 2010s. Whilst they didn’t quite get the same market recognition as Canon and Nikon, the Pentax K-5 MK II was rated a top five stars in our 2013 review. This camera was aimed at the enthusiast market and supported some excellent features such as full HD video and the 7fps burst shooting mode. In this day and age these features aren’t quite so impressive. However, if you’re only paying £249 for a second hand model you’re getting plenty of camera for your buck.

If you’re worried about compatible lenses, there are still plenty of K-mount lenses on the second-hand market and it should be easy to find a few bargains.

Best camera under £300 / $300 for beginners and enthusiasts

9. Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ82

Price | from £299/$299 approx.

At a glance:

18.1MP sensor type – 1/2.3”

60x optical zoom

20mm – 1200mm view

Maximum ISO 6400

Burst mode 10fps

3” LCD touch screen

Weight Approx. 616g with Battery and SD Memory Card

The first camera to make it onto our list that isn’t second hand is the Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ82. This camera can go ultra-wide to ultra-zoom. It’s a great point-and-shoot for those who have no camera skills and are looking for an easy to operate system.

The mode dial on top of the camera allows you to take full creative control by shooting in Program, Aperture priority, Shutter priority or Manual if you wish. There are also lots of scene modes to choose from. This camera could be a great starting point for a beginner who has no photographic expertise and unsure how far they want to take their hobby. For those who have bigger aspirations, we’d recommend purchasing something more advanced.

Best camera under £300 / $300 for beginners wanting to capture wildlife or sports

10. Canon PowerShot SX430 IS

Price | from £300/$300 approx.

At a glance:

20MP 1/2.3 type CCD sensor

24mm wide

45x optical zoom

Intelligent IS

Maximum f stop – f/3.5 – f/6.8

Video (HD) 1280 x 720, 25 fps

The Canon Powershot is another bridge camera that makes it onto our list. Retailing new with a RRP of £299.99 this camera just comes in under budget.

As with the Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ82 listed above, this camera has been designed with the amateur in mind. This camera however doesn’t include a mode dial on top making it very much a point and shoot aimed at beginners.

It does, however, sport some nice features such as the 45x optical zoom that goes from a 24mm view to 1080mm, plus intelligent IS meaning you can shoot steady shots even in lower light or when you’re zoomed right in to your subject. Finally, the PowerShot SX430 IS also includes Wi-Fi with Dynamic NFC meaning you can instantly share images.

Best beginner camera under £300 / $300

