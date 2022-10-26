Best cameras under £2000/$2000 October 26, 2022

Cameras have never been better value for money and if you are lucky enough to have a £2k budget, your photography is in for a treat. Will Cheung takes you through the best cameras under £2000 below…

Buying any camera is a serious business with many factors to consider. Let’s start with the good news: there is no such thing as a bad camera and even a modest machine will produce high quality pictures time after time and let you tackle most subject genres successfully. The even better news is that there is great value out there and if you have a £2000 budget to spend there are many high quality DSLR and mirrorless models fighting it out for your hard-earned cash.

The DSLR or mirrorless is a big question to answer but so too is format choice and system support, and this is before we start to get granular about resolution, autofocus skills, shooting speeds, and image stabilisation options.

Our guide will help you make the right decision and get you down to a short-list of worthy contenders. Once you have a few models to pick from, the next step is to visit a photo retailer and get ‘hands-on’. A camera that feels right to one person might not give out the same positive vibes to another, so getting a prospective purchase in your hands is really important before making any final commitment.

Best cameras under £2000 / $2000 – DSLR or mirrorless?

There are pros and cons to each camera type. Many photographers prefer the DSLR for the connection with the subject that an optical viewfinder provides and their handling characteristics, but it’s with mirrorless where huge investment has gone in recent years. Their electronic viewfinders (EVFs) might not have the purity of view that DSLRs give but the latest variants have very high-resolution finders that have an optical ‘feel’. And of course, being able to see a live preview of the shot before you press the shutter button is a huge bonus.

Both camera types have live view but it’s more clunky on DSLRs and functions such as live view autofocus are not always great in use.

Recent mirrorless models have remarkable AF systems with great responsiveness and are capable of tracking fast moving subjects at high continuous shooting rates, which is another area where even modest mirrorless models can compete with pro-level DSLRs.

Which camera type you opt for is, of course, entirely your decision but current market forces shows that mirrorless is the way most buyers are going.

Resolution

Let’s face facts: a modern smartphone has more than enough resolution to keep most people happy. Most images are consumed on-screen and on social media, and only a tiny percentage of captured images are outputted in print form and even here a modest megapixel count camera or smart device and give brilliant quality prints.

With this in mind, the megapixel counts of DSLR and mirrorless cameras are high enough for all but the most demanding pro image maker, and our £2K limit in this guide brings in several high resolution models.

As a rough guide, a 16-20MP camera used with good lenses and competent camera technique will easily produce excellent A2 prints.

Which format?

There are four popular formats, in size order from smallest up: Micro Four Thirds (MFT), APS-C and 35mm full-frame and medium-format.

MFT format sensors measure 17x13mm and is supported by Olympus and Panasonic. The format has a 2x crop factor.

APS-C format uses 25×16.7mm sensors although some brands use their own size version of the format, ie Canon APS-C format is 22.2×14.8mm. Other brands supporting this format are Fujifilm, Nikon, Pentax, Sigma and Sony. This format has a crop factor of 1.5x-1.6x depending on the brand.

35mm full-frame format is 36x24mm, the same format as 35mm film. Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Pentax, Sigma and Sony are brands with models in this format.

Medium-format sensors comes in various sizes. A popular size is 44x33mm and used by Fujifilm, Hasselblad and Pentax.

Talking very generally, the 35mm format is the best option for most keen photographers when the best possible image quality is desired, but the smaller formats should not be over-looked and have the advantage of being more portable and that includes their lenses too. For serious workers, medium-format is a possibility but the kit is heavier and the lens options not so extensive.

Autofocus

Modern cameras have very effective autofocus (AF) systems that can be relied on to give pinsharp results in most photo situations.

DSLR type cameras have excellent phase detect AF systems with good predictive skills to tackle moving subjects. A downside, though, is that the AF working area across the image format is usually limited when using the optical finder and makes off-centre composition a tiny bit more tricky. The live view systems in DSLRs have broader AF coverage but are often contrast-detect and are less decisive in use.

Mirrorless cameras have a very wide coverage of AF sensors across the image frame so dealing with off-centre subjects is straightforward and there is usually the chance to customise the working AF pattern.

Models in both camera types have face detect AF but the feature in mirrorless cameras is more common and more refined often with the option of eye detect. Some recent mirrorless models have subject detect too.

Shooting speeds

DSLRs and mirrorless cameras have the ability to capture a great many pictures in a very short time.

Compared with DSLRs, mirrorless cameras can shoot faster with speeds of 10 frames-per-second (fps) and more. For example, the Fujifilm X-H2 gives 15 fps with its mechanical shutter and the OM Systems OM-1 can race through shots at 50 fps with the right lenses.

Some mirrorless cameras have a pre-shot mode where a half press of the shutter button means the camera takes pictures but retains them in its internal memory. A full press records them to the memory card and only shots in the previous 0.5sec or so are saved.

One thing to say with these fast shooting modes: you can very quickly end up with a huge number of shots, so have plenty of memory available.

Image stabilisation

Camera shake is said to spoil more pictures than any other single factor.

On most DSLRs, camera shake is tackled by lens-based image stabilisers that give a modest but useful 2-3EV benefit. By comparison, many mirrorless models have in-body image stabilisers (IBIS) that can give 6-8EV benefit. IBIS systems are very useful in stills shooting but also very welcome for shooting handheld movies and the results will be much, much smoother.

Now you know what to look for here is our list of the best cameras under £2000/$2000.

Best cameras under £2000 / $2000

Best cameras under £2000: for full-frame wannabees

Canon EOS 6D Mark II, £1269

At a glance

Full-frame

26MP

Dual Pixel AF for stills and video

6.5 fps continuous shooting

Articulating 3in touch monitor

While Canon has been working hard on moving its mirrorless offerings forward, it still has a strong hand in DSLRs and if you want to go full-frame in a cost-effective way the Canon EOS 6D Mark II could be for you. It’s a well-made camera with a healthy list of features to appeal to the keen photographer and its price puts it well under our £2000 / $2000 ceiling, so the rest of the budget can be set aside to buy a lens or two.

Resolution is good at 26MP and high ISO performance compares well with rivals.

Viewfinder AF is handled by a 45 point all cross-type sensosr, but these points are centrally based so dealing with off-centre subjects needs you to focus lock and reframe which is not so convenient.

The EOS 6D Mark II is a perfectly capable and usable DSLR with a great deal going for it but it faces tough competition from comparable mirrorless models.

Pros:

Weather-proofed

Well-built body

Sensor gives a good performance at higher ISO settings

Dual Pixel AF

Cons:

Limited working AF area

AF low light working sensitivity could be better with the exception of the centre AF point

Continuous shooting speed is slow at 6.5 fps and 4.5 fps in live view

Canon EOS 6D Mark II review

Best cameras under £2000: for nature photography

Canon EOS R7, £1349 body only

At a glance

APS-C format 22.3×14.8mm

32.5MP

Dual Pixel CMOS AF II

Up to 30 fps with electronic shutter

Dual SD card slots

7EV IBIS benefit

Earlier this year, Canon introduced its first two APS-C format cameras using the RF full-frame lens mount, the EOS R10 and EOS R7. This means you can use full-frame RF lenses although they are bulky by comparison, and so far Canon has introduced just two native RF-S lenses, an 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and an 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM.

However, the ability to fit full-frame lenses on the EOS R7, with the benefit APS-C format 1.6x crop factor, has made it popular among nature photographers.

Another key attraction of the EOS R7 is its AF system which features technology cascaded down from the EOS R3 flagship with deep learning AI and the ability to recognise people, animals and people.

Stocks are limited currently so if this is your dream sub-£2000 budget camera place your order now.

Pros:

Portable

High resolution

Very capable AF system

Good design including combined AF point selector and rear control wheel

7EV benefit in-body image stabiliser

Cons:

Electronic shutter suffers from rolling shutter

Digital noise at higher ISO speeds

New concept rear control wheel will not appeal to everyone

Read our Canon EOS R7 Full Review

Best cameras under £2000: for scenics

Fujifilm X-H2, £1899 body only

At a glance

40.2MP

Pixel Shift High Res mode

15 fps full-format shooting rate

1/180,000sec top shutter speed

Dual card slots – SD and CFexpress Type B

Recently released, Fujifilm’s latest X System camera is also the highest resolution APS-C format camera ever launched. The X-H2 is home to Fujifilm’s fifth generation X-Trans CMOS sensor that boasts 40.2MP plus there’s an exciting innovation: the X-H2 is the first X System camera with a high resolution pixel shift mode. This takes 20 shots with a tripod mounted camera and when the Raws are merged on the computer results in 160MP files.

Other key attractions include 15 fps shooting with the mechanical shutter, 20 fps with the electronic shutter in 1.29x cropped mode, 5.76m dot EVF, seven custom modes, great customisation potential and an incredible top shutter speed of 1/180,000sec with its electronic shutter.

With its feature line-up and attractive price, the X-H2 is destined for great popularity.

Pros:

Great handling

Advanced hybrid AF

Subject detect mode

High resolution

Pixel Shift High Resolution mode

Shutter speed range

Cons:

Top-plate layout not as user friendly as X-T models

Battery life could be better

Read our Fujifilm X-H2 review: Hands-on First Look here.

Best cameras under £2000: for incredible detail

Fujifilm GFX 50R, £1750-1999 second-hand depending on condition

At a glance

Medium-format

51.4MP

3.2in tilting touchscreen

ISO 100-12,800 range

3.69m dot EVF

3 fps continuous shooting

Dual SD card slots

Going digital medium-format is a serious commitment but it is possible with the £2000 budget if you shop for a used model. Pre-owned Fujifilm GFX 50S and the GFX 50R cameras are both available within our £2000 / $2000 budget. They share the same 44x33mm 51.4MP sensor but have different design concepts.

The GFX 50R is designed to handle like a rangefinder style camera and is perfectly at home used handheld even though it does not have IBIS or on a tripod.

Autofocus is handled by a TTL contrast detect system with 117 or 425 working AF points and there is the option of face/eye detect. Contrast detect AF does mean it’s not quite as fast as phase detect but it’s more than serviceable.

Where the GFX 50R really excels is in image quality and its Raw files are super rich in detail, and have wide dynamic range so offer great potential for contrast adjustment in post

Pro:

Superb image quality

Lovely to use

High resolution

Cons:

Size of the body and lenses

Limited lens range and cost

Suffers from rolling shutter with electronic shutter

Read our Fujifilm GFX 50R review here.

Best cameras under £2000: for travel

Nikon Z5, £1349

At a glance

35mm full-frame

24.3MP

100-51,200 ISO range

Five axis VR

Accurate and reliable AF system

It might be Nikon’s entry level full-frame mirrorless camera but it’s not short of great features and will easily satisfy most demanding users. At the Z 5’s heart is a 24MP full-frame sensor capable of detail-rich pictures with low digital noise even at high ISO speeds. Its native range tops out at ISO 51,200 so you can tackle the grimmest lighting with decent results. Plus, you get help from the five-axis IBIS system with a claimed 5EV benefit.

Autofocus is handled by a system of 273 points that cover virtually the whole image area and with powerful eye-detect AF, the Z 5 will quickly and precisely latch onto your people subjects regardless of where they are in the frame.

Whether as a main body or as a back-up the Z 5 is a great value and travel-friendly full-frame camera.

Pros:

Compact

Growing system of Z lenses

Sealed body

Good EVF

Dual SD card slots

Great value entry into the Nikon Z eco-system

Cons:

Continuous shooting at just 4.5 fps

4K video is cropped

Electronic shutter suffers from rolling shutter

Check out our Nikon Z5 review.

Best cameras under £2000: for speed

OM System OM-1, £1999

At a glance

Micro Four Thirds format

20MP

Blackout free 50 fps with AE/AF tracking

Pro Capture mode

5.76m dots EVF

Twin SD card slots

Dust and splash-proof build

The OM-1 was the first camera from the OM Systems brand, the business that purchased the Olympus Cameras in 2021. It is without doubt a seriously capable and impressive picture-taking machine that’s rich in features and great to use.

Its sensor is a 20MP stacked BSI unit and has 80 million individual photodiodes to give a super-fast readout, fast enough to enable a Handheld High Resolution mode which captures a dozen images to give 50MP in-camera Raws. Put the OM-1 on a tripod, engage High Resolution mode and you get 80MP files.

But we are getting ahead of ourselves because high resolution shooting is just a small facet of a multi-talented camera. The OM-1 body is weather sealed and houses an 8EV benefit IBIS system, its highly advanced AF system uses 1053 Cross Quad Pixel sensors to cope with complex scenes and it can shoot full size Raws at 120 fps and at 50 fps you get AE/AF tracking with certain lenses.

All told, the OM-1 is a stunning flagship with massive potential for almost every photo genre and just under the £2000 ceiling too.

Pros:

Compact, rugged and portable body

50 fps with AE/AF tracking

High resolution capture modes

Subject detect modes

Versatile and customisable AF

Cons:

Modest 20MP resolution

Small sensor means high ISO performance is okay but not exceptional

OM System ‘Olympus’ OM-1 Full Review.

Best cameras under £2000: for video

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II, £1 349

At a glance

Micro Four Thirds

20MP

3.69m dot EVF

3in touch screen

Body/face/eye AF detect

IBIS with 6.5EV benefit

UHD or DCI 4K 10-bit video

The video-centric Lumix GH5 proved very popular among content creators so the GH5 II had big boots to fill, but it has done very well in this respect even though the refresh isn’t that extensive. Key changes on the GH5 II include a more powerful image processor that offers more focusing sophistication with face/eye/body and animal recognition. Its IBIS system has also been given a lift with the GH5 Mark II delivering up to 6.5EV benefit compared with the 5EV of the original model. And of course, its video skills have been upgraded with 10-bit DCI/UHD 4K 50p/60p, V-Log support, live streaming options and the ability to shoot upright format footage.

Image quality is very good in stills and 4K video. In stills the GH5 II turns in a good showing at its higher ISO speeds and JPEG output is sound too.

Pros:

Impressive video feature list

4K video quality

USB charging

Excellent stills

IBIS works really well for stills and video

Weather resistant body that handles very nicely

Cons:

AF in video can’t always be relied on

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II Review.

Best cameras under £2000: for hybrid shooters

Panasonic Lumix S5, £ 1549

At a glance

Full-frame

24.2MP

Dual Image Stabilisation

Precision AF with Real-time Detection Technology

Weather-proofed body

Accepts L-Mount lenses

Panasonic’s Lumix S5 is an impressive hybrid built around the same sensor featured in the range-topping Lumix S1 and is ideally suited to content creators needing great stills and video output.

The 24.2MP full-frame sensor is optical low pass filter-free to help resolve the finest details and an eight-shot high resolution mode makes 96MP shots possible. As always with such modes, you need a stable tripod and static scene although there is a motion compensation option to help combat any subject movement.

AF is managed by Panasonic’s Depth from Defocus AF system. This compares two out of focus images to help focus with contrast-detect refining the result. The S5’s system works competently and there’s the option of head, face, eye and body detect.

The Lumix S5 is an enjoyable camera to use with a deep list of features to help produce high quality stills and video.

Pros:

Image quality

Compact

Weather proofed

AF is sound for a contrast-detect body

Enjoyable handling

Cons:

EVF resolution is 2.36m dots which compares less favourably with rivals

AF can ‘hunt’ a little which is typical of contrast-detect systems

Panasonic Lumix S5 review.

Best cameras under £2000: for outdoor adventurers

Pentax K-1 Mark II, £1899

At a glance

Full-frame

36.4MP

ISO 819,200 top speed

Five axis 5EV benefit shake reduction

Dynamic Pixel Shift mode

4.4 fps burst mode

Weather-sealed body

Pentax is not the force that it once was in the camera world and that’s pity because the K-1 Mark II shows what the brand can achieve and it’s a camera that’s great to use. It delivers fine results. This DSLR is based around a very good full-frame 36.4MP CMOS sensor which is optical low pass filter-free for the best possible resolution.

The K1 Mark II sports a five axis sensor shift image stabiliser that brings with it the option of Dynamic Pixel Shift Resolution designed to allow handheld shooting that merges four images for better imaging and digital noise performance.

While the Pentax K-1 Mark II is a capable DSLR and has some excellent features including a rugged flexible monitor, 33-point AF, twin SD card slots and a very wide ISO range.

Pros:

Image quality is impressive

Tilt monitor with innovative structure

14-bit Raw capture

5EV benefit shake reduction

Cons:

Video limited to Full HD and HD

Slow burst shooting rate

Continuous shooting at 4.4fps

Best Pentax DSLRS of all time 2022

Best cameras under £2000: for full-frame portability

Sigma fp L, £1999

At a glance

61MP

Monitor viewing only

Electronic shutter only

L-mount

Optional add-on EVF available

The Sigma fp L is the world’s smallest full-frame camera available and despite its diminutive size it is full of great features. A lower resolution and cheaper Sigma fp is also available at £1599.

A consequence of the fp L’s small stature is that it’s a monitor only camera which can be a hindrance when composing shots in bright sunlight. There is the option of an fp L EVF-11 electronic finder although this does make the camera a bulkier proposition.

Top of the fp L’s feature list is the 61MP backside illuminated sensor. Full-size Raws open to 9250×6328 pixels so there’s plenty of resolution for giant-sized enlargements – and to use its internal crop zoom. The fp L is also well armed in the video department, recording UHD 4K internally in CinemaDNG format and externally with 12-bit Raw in DCI 4K.

Having the L-mount means it will accept lenses from Leica and Panasonic as well as Sigma, so there’s ample choice.

Sigma’s fp cameras offer an interesting proposition to stills and video shooters, and the fp L’s super high resolution will appeal to those who want huge files from a pocketable camera.

Pros:

Really compact

Resolution

Very good high ISO performance

Cons:

Monitor only

Optional EVF increases bulk

Electronic shutter only

Handling a little fiddly

Battery life not great

Sigma fp L review

Best cameras under £2000: for people and portrait photography

Sony Alpha 6600, £ 1249

At a glance

APS-C format

24.2MP

11 fps with AE/AF tracking

Five-axis IBIS with 5EV benefit

4k video

Tilting touchscreen

The Alpha 6600 sits at the top of Sony’s APS-C range and it sports a long list of class leading features. Its 24.2MP APS-C sensor works with the Bionz X processor for a low digital noise performance at its 100-32,000 native ISO range – this is expandable to ISO 50 and 102,400.

It’s in autofocusing where the A6600 really impresses though. Over 80% of the image frame is covered by 425 phase-detect and 425 contrast-detection focus points giving a 0.02sec subject acquisition speed. Subject tracking is handled by AI based recognition algorithms that process colour, brightness and distance data very, very rapidly for real-time eye detect AF for human and animal subjects.

All this technology and picture-taking prowess comes in a portable package supported by a huge selection of lenses from Sony and third party brands.

Pros:

Excellent AF with eye detect for humans and animals

Five axis IBIS

Impressive image quality even at high ISO speeds

Good battery life

Cons:

One SD UHS-1 slot

Handling is not as slick as rivals

Sony Alpha A6600 review

