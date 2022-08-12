Best cameras under £200 / $200 in 2022 August 12, 2022

Are you looking for the best cameras under £200/$200? We hate to say it, but there are very few new options available. There are a range of lower end compact cameras and instant cameras, but if you want to buy something that will help improve your photography and take half-decent images you’ll really need to have a hunt around the second-hand market.

In this buyer’s guide we’ve included mostly good second hand deals we can find under the £200/$200 mark. There’s a bit of everything – from the best point-and-shoot option to cameras for the more enthusiastic photographer.

Where can I find the best cameras under £200 / $200?

When it comes to buying second hand you should only do so from a trusted dealer.

Recommended second-hand dealers to buy from include:

Wex

Park Cameras

MPB

FFordes

London Camera Exchange

CameraWorld

Worldwide Camera Exchange

Mifsuds

Grays of Westminster (for Nikon)

When purchasing a second-hand camera, first check the exterior condition. Look for marks and scratches but remember, cosmetic damage is often nothing to worry about. A solid image sensor and working mechanics are more important. Most cameras from a trusted dealer will come with a 6-month warranty, which will give you greater peace of mind – this is probably something you won’t get on eBay.

Check the shutter count if purchasing a second hand DSLR. An entry level DSLR will comfortably shoot around 100,000, mid-range 150,000, and with a professional DSLR 300,000+. Often they’ll last beyond these figures, but it’s a good idea to get a rough idea about their longevity. With mirrorless cameras the shutter count is less important – don’t have the mechanics of a physical shutter to worry about.

Should I buy a camera on the grey market?

If you shop around online, you’ll often notice there are a few far cheaper models sold from a company you’ve probably never heard of. Usually these are grey products –they’re probably legitimate cameras, but they could cause you potential issues. You’re unlikely to purchase under warranty and you may end up paying for import duty or VAT on arrival. That ‘cheap camera’ may end up being more expensive than you initially calculated.

Just remember: if a deal seems too good to be true it probably is!

Top 10 best cameras under £200 / $200

1. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II (second hand body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £199 / $199

At a glance:

16.1MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (extended)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

2.36-million-dot EVF

3in, 1.04m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

390g (body only)

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II is a great camera. A second-hand model in good condition will cost around £199. If you want to purchase a second hand one in excellent condition it will cost around £20 more – slightly pipping you over budget, unless you’re good haggling!

This camera combines a 16.1MP Four Thirds sensor with a TruePic VII image processor. It supports an ISO range of 100-25,600 and burst shooting at up to 8.5fps. The camera body has a robust and attractive design. It includes 5-axis in-body image stabilisation and a huge selection of MFT lenses are compatible. On the downside, it isn’t weather sealed and lacks 4K video. For £199 you can’t have everything!

Best for: Being an all-rounder budget camera

2. Canon EOS 7D (second hand body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £184 / $200

At a glance:

18MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12,800 (extended)

100% viewfinder coverage

3in, 921k-dot fixed LCD screen G

Durable weather-sealed body

Weight 820g

The Canon EOS 7D is an oldy but a goody, especially when you can get one second hand for £184 (the original RRP back in 2009 was £1,699)! The camera is now a little out-dated. It’s a bit noisy in lowlight compared with the newer models, but for under £200 you’re not going to get top of the range. You’ll still get plenty of camera for very little money.

The Canon EOS 7D includes an 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor, ISO range up to 12800 and a durable weather-sealed body.

Back in 2020 we wrote a second-hand classic review of the Canon EOS 7D . Two years on, we think this review holds as much relevance as in today’s market.

Best for: Sports and wildlife photography

3. Panasonic Lumix DMC-G6 (second hand body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £154 / $199

At a glance:

16.05-million-pixel Live MOS sensor

1.44-million-dot OLED EVF

3in free-angle LCD touchscreen

NFC technology for fast Wi-Fi connectivity

Full HD video recording

ISO 160-12,800 (expandable to ISO 25,600)

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-G6 is a great camera that can be used to shoot a variety of genres from portraits to wildlife. Its body weighs a mere 340g meaning it’s lightweight and won’t cause any back or neck aches after using it all day.

We found the Panasonic Lumix DMC-G6 to excel in its autofocus system compared with other micro four cameras launched around the same time in 2013. We were also impressed with its features such as Wifi connectivity and remote shooting – perfect for wildlife enthusiasts.

The Full HD video isn’t that exciting in terms of what is possible by today’s standards. However, for those wanting to create fun online content, Full HD is plenty big enough.

Best for: Wildlife photography

4. Olympus OM-D E-M5 (second hand body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £139 / $190

At a glance:

Four thirds (17.3x13mm) sensor

16.1 million effective pixels with 4608×3456-pixel output

Weather-resistant magnesium-alloy build

3in, 610,000-dot, tiltable LCD touchscreen

1.44-million-dot EVF

Up to 9fps or 4.2fps with continuous AF

Weight: 425g (including battery and card)

10 years on, the Olympus OM-D E-M5 is still a fantastic camera that supports a 16.1MP Four Thirds image sensor. It comes in a stylish looking, weather-resistant magnesium-alloy body. When the Olympus E-M5 was launched in 2012 the critics loved its retro compact design – it still has a lot of appeal. It’s also worth noting, it was the first camera to be launched in the popular and well-regarded OM-D line.

Later models like the EM-5 II and EM-5 III do boast higher specs. However, if this aspect isn’t important to you, it’s a great bargain.

Best for: Photographers on a tight budget

5. Nikon D5200 (second hand body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £199 / $180

At a glance:

24.1-million-pixel, APS-C-sized CMOS sensor

ISO 100-6400 (extended to ISO 25,600)

Expeed 3 processor

Articulated 3in, 921,000-dot LCD screen

39-point AF system

2016-pixel RGB metering sensor

When this camera was launched in 2013 it retailed at £720. Nine years later, a second-hand model in good condition can be picked up for just under £200 – that’s a great deal! Spec-wise, this camera can hold its head up high. The 24.1MP image sensor, 39- point AF system, and ISO sensitivity is still impressive for a camera of this age.

In our review of the Nikon D5200 (written back in 2013) we gave it a good 4 stars. We found it performed solidly across all of our tests and criteria. If you’re a beginner to photograph and want to make a little step-up without splashing out on a new model, this one is well worth considering.

Best for: Beginners who want to progress

6. Sony NEX-7 (second hand body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £194 / $199

At a glance:

24.3-million-pixel Exmor APS-C HD CMOS sensor

Bionz processor

2.359-million-dot XGA OLED electronic viewfinder

Sony E-mount

Sensor-shift stabilisation

Tilting 3in, 921,600-dot, TruBlack LCD

10fps continuous shooting (speed priority)

Video: 1920×1080 50p AVCHD, 1440×1080 25fps MP4

When the Sony NEX-7 launched in 2011 it was aimed at the advanced user, supporting a 24-million-pixel sensor and a host of manual controls. It came with a premium price tag of just over £1,000. Fast forward 11 years and you should be able to find one on the second market for just under £200.

Yes, we know Sony’s technology has greatly advanced over these years and the NEX-7 would struggle next to one of their newer Alpha models. But it’s worth noting these come with a much higher price tag. This camera still offers plenty to any type of shooter from enthusiast to advanced.

Best for: Enthusiasts

7. Canon EOS M100 (second hand body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £179 / $199

At a glance:

24.2MP 22.3 x 14.9mm CMOS image sensor

Lens Mount: EF-M (EF and EF-S lenses compatible via Mount adapter EF-EOS M)

Burst mode: 6.1fps

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

ISO 100 – 25600

Movie: Full HD – 1920 x 1080, 60p

Although the M series from Canon hasn’t really made the impactful impression the EOS R series models have, there’s still a great bargain to be picked up on the second hand market. The Canon EOS M100 was released back in 2017 and a second-hand one will now set you back around £180.

When we reviewed the Canon EOS M100 back in December 2017 we found it to be aimed at beginners and novices who want a no-fuss operating system. It has good wireless connectivity and a responsive touchscreen control. It’s well built and compact for an entry-level camera. On the downside, it doesn’t support a viewfinder and has very basic controls.

Annoyingly, the Canon M system only takes EF-M lenses or EF-S lenses with a mount adapter, so keep this in mind.

Best for: Beginners

8. Pentax K-50 – (second hand body only)

Re-sale price: approx. £169 / $195

At a glance:

16.28-million-pixel, APS-C-sized sensor

81 weather seals

100% optical viewfinder

3in, 921,000-dot LCD screen

ISO 100-51,200

Drive Mode: 6fps for approx 30 large/fine JPEG files or 8 raw images

Pentax – now there’s a name we haven’t heard in a while! We all know Pentax never made as much impression in the DSLR market as Canon or Nikon. However, that’s not to say it didn’t make some fantastic cameras and the K-50 deserves to make this list.

When we reviewed it back in 2013 we gave it a massive 5 stars. The image quality was top notch and easily matched its rivals at the time. The body was also well built and fully weather sealed – providing peace of mind to those out in the field.

If you’re after a decent DSLR that will help you expand your photography, a second-hand Pentax K-50 is a great option.

Best for: Hobby photographers

9. Sony Cyber-Shot WX350

Price: £190 / $195

At a glance:

18.2MP 1/2.3″ type (7.76mm) Exmor R™ CMOS sensor

ISO 100-12800

20x optical zoom

Measures: 96.0 x 54.9 x 25.7 mm

Weight 137 g (Body only), 164 g (With battery and media)

Compact cameras are now almost obsolete and smartphones have caused some manufacturers to cease production altogether. But you can still get some good models, like this Sony Cyber-Shot WX350.

This camera is one of the few newer models you can buy for under £200. The 18MP image sensor and ISO 100-12800 range are worth noting, as well as the 20x optical zoom. This camera would be a good choice for those needing a point-and-shoot when travelling.

Best cameras under £200 / $200 – a good point-and-shoot

10. Sony Cyber-Shot H300

Re-sale price: approx. £199 / $140

At a glance:

20.1MP 1/2.3″ type (7.76mm) Super HAD CCD

35x optical zoom

ISO 80-3200

LCD screen: 3.0” (7.5 cm) (4:3) / 460,800 dots / Xtra Fine / TFT LCD

Movie 1280 x 720

Size: 127.5 x 89 x 91.7 mm

Weight: 495 g (Body only), 590 g (With battery and media)

We end our list with the Sony Cyber-Shot H300, which can be purchased new for under our £200/$200 budget if you shop around.

There was a time back in the 2010s when these compact bridge cameras were incredibly popular, but they’re a bit of a dying breed. The Sony H300 is still worth keeping in mind though as it has a few key selling features. It includes a 35x optical zoom, 20.1MP image sensor (although only a 1/2.3″ type image sensor), HD video mode plus some creative features.

It’s a good point and shoot model although there’s still some scope to learn with it. The body resembles an entry level DSLR and it also includes a mode dial on the top where manual settings can be selected. If you have an interest in photography but you’re unsure whether you want to commit to more expensive kit, this is a good option.

Best for: Those who want more than a compact

Are you looking to expand on your photography kit without breaking the bank? Here are some other articles for you:

How to check a second-hand lens for faults

Best second-hand camera systems for under £1000

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.