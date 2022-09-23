Best cameras under £1000 / $1000 September 23, 2022

When it comes to buying one of the best cameras under £1000/$1000, you first need to decide what type you want. Generally, your experience and the subjects you typically want to shoot will determine this – we’re guessing, as you’re keen to spend up to £1000/$1000, that you are after more than a point-and-shoot. The main options that we’d recommend considering are a DSLR or mirrorless camera, and these types of cameras are made and marketed at different levels.

For £1000/$1000, your main options when buying new will generally be entry-level models, up to mid-range at a push. You can buy professional and enthusiast models for under £1000/$1000 – however, you have to look at the second-hand market.

How to choose the best cameras under £1000/$1000

Here are the main points to look for when choosing your budget DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Image sensor size and resolution

Although we often first take into account how many megapixels a camera has, this really isn’t the most important aspect. The type of sensor generally matters more. There are various sensor types, ranging from medium format, full frame (FF), APS-C (crop sensor), Micro Four Thirds (MFT) and 1-inch, down to a 1/2.3-inch and smaller. In most DSLR and mirrorless cameras, you’ll find either a full-frame, APS-C or MFT sensor.

An advantage of a full-frame sensor is that it is better at dealing with image noise at high ISOs compared with an APS-C or MFT sensor, which makes it more useful in low light. It also has an increased ability to produce dreamy background blur at wider aperture settings, which is great for portraiture. For more on this have a look at our guide to APS-C vs Full-frame vs MFT.

Features

Cameras have a lot of features and functions. Depending on what you plan to shoot, the main ones to consider will likely be ISO range, burst mode capability and video quality. If you are going to be shooting in low light, then a larger ISO range is hugely valuable. If video is a requirement, then check the camera’s video recording specs – its resolution and frame rate. And if you want to capture fast action, then you’ll need a camera with a faster burst mode. You may need to compromise when shopping on a budget, so prioritise one or two key features.

For a new camera up to £1000/$1000, you can expect to get some excellent features, such as 4K video and a generous ISO range. However, where these cameras differ in relation to more expensive ones is often in the build quality and image processing speeds.

If you’re a professional and on a budget, we suggest you take a look at the second-hand camera market. There are many excellent DSLRs and mirrorless models available – just check the shutter count and camera condition before buying.

Lenses

Finally, do some research on lenses before you buy into a camera system. Each manufacturer’s system is different and there is a large variety of lenses out there. If you are switching from one system to another, and want to keep some or all your old lenses, you’ll need to purchase a compatible adapter mount to ensure they fit. This may affect lens functionality and mean you can’t use some features like autofocus, so double-check before making the switch.

Questions to ask yourself:

What camera type do I want?

What image sensor type and resolution does the camera offer?

How big are the LCD screen and viewfinder (size and resolution)?

What features does it include?

What is the weight and build?

What lens mount does the camera support and what lenses are compatible?

Now you know what to look for, here is our list of recommendations the best cameras under £1000/$1000…

The best cameras under £1000/$1000

1. Fujifilm X-S10 – £849/$999 body only

At a glance:

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS sensor

ISO 160-12,800 (expandable to 80-51,200)

5-axis in-body stabilisation

2.36m-dot viewfinder

Fully articulated touchscreen

When we reviewed the Fujifilm X-S10, we gave it a worthy 5 stars, and it continues to be one of the best sub-£1000 cameras available. The X-S10 is a mid-range model from Fujifilm, offering mirrorless technology with an APS-C sensor that essentially is aimed at DSLR users who want to upgrade to mirrorless but enjoy the classic layout of the DSLR system. This camera shows the market just how capable APS-C can be in a mirrorless system and includes many desirable features like excellent build quality and in-body image stabilisation. Canon and Nikon models of a similar price lack this technology, making this camera a worthy contender.

If you like to shoot on the go, one of the stand out points is the ergonomic and comfortable handgrip that will fill you with absolute confidence when you’re taking shots on the fly. The fully articulated touch screen and 2.36m-dot viewfinder are also nice touches.

Best for: street photographers

2. Canon EOS R10 – £899/$979 body only

At a glance:

24.2MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-32,000 (expandable to 100 to 51,200)

23fps shooting (electronic shutter)

4K 30p video (4K 60p with crop)

2.36m-dot viewfinder

3-inch vari-angle LCD

The Canon EOS R10 is an exceptional offering from Canon, being one of the smaller and lighter mirrorless cameras in the Canon collection. This entry-level model should be attractive to both smartphone and DSLR shooters who want to move to mirrorless. Keep in mind as well that if you already have a collection of Canon DSLR-fitting lenses, the EF-to-RF mount adapter allows you to use them on the EOS R10 with full functionality, including autofocus.

Stand-out features of the Canon EOS R10 include the superb autofocus system and high-quality video (Full HD shooting at up to 120fps). It’s also possible to record 4K video at 60fps, albeit with a 1.6x crop. The large ISO range, and burst mode of up to 23fps when shooting using the electronic shutter, are also useful. The buffer isn’t huge, at 29 raw files at 15fps, or 21 files at 23fps, but for one of the best cameras under £1000/$1000, this is to be expected.

Best for: travel

3. Nikon Z50 – £899/$856 body only

At a glance:

20.9MP APS-C sensor

Nikon Z-mount

11fps continuous shooting with AE/AF

Tilting touchscreen

2.36m-dot viewfinder

4K video at 30p

The Nikon Z50 is a five-star camera with many enticing features such as 4K video and a tilting touchscreen. The Z50 was Nikon’s first DX-format (APS-C) mirrorless Z-mount camera, and it is compatible with a wide range of excellent lenses, including F-mount DSLR lenses via the FTZ adapter. This gives the user plenty of options.

In our 2019 review, we found the electronic viewfinder and responsive touchscreen to enhance our shooting experience, and were impressed by the 11fps continuous shooting and responsive autofocus system.

It’s worth noting that the Z50 is almost identical spec-wise with the newer Nikon Z30. However, this model does not include a viewfinder. The Z30 retails for almost £200 cheaper than the Z50 but does includes a more advanced video system that has been designed to entice vloggers.

Best for: portrait shooters

4. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV – £679/$699 body-only

At a glance:

20MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-25,600 (expandable to ISO 80-25,600)

Up to 15fps shooting

121-point contrast-detect AF

5-axis in-body stabilisation

The Olympus (now OM-System) E-M10 range represents their entry level OM-D mirrorless models, and sits between the simpler PEN series and the higher-end, enthusiast-focused E-M5, as well as the new flagship OM-1.

When we reviewed the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV back in 2020, we found it produced excellent colours straight from JPEG. We also appreciated its stylish and well-built body for a camera at this level, which we found easy to operate while offering room to grow.

The E-M10 Mark IV has a great set of advanced features for a camera of this level, including a 121-point contrast-detect AF system and 5-axis in body image stabilisation.

Best for: beginners to enthusiasts

5. Canon EOS 250D (Rebel SL3) – £599/$649 body only

At a glance:

24.1MP APS-C sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF

5fps continuous shooting

Articulating monitor

4K 30p

Although mirrorless has made a massive impact on the camera market, there are still photographers who prefer the build and handling of a DSLR system. The main advantages of a DSLR over mirrorless are the optical viewfinder and longer battery life – plus, they are also a bit cheaper. The Canon EOS 250D is a great choice, and a worthy contender for any amateur or beginner photographers.

The small compact body is comparable to a mirrorless camera in size, weighing a mere 449g. Other great features include the 24.1MP APS-C sensor and Dual Pixel CMOS autofocusing that gives pin-sharp results in stills and video.

If a DSLR is the way you want to go, check out our other recommendations of the best Canon DSLRs you can buy in 2022.

Best for: Beginners who want space to improve

6. Sony A6400 – £849/$898 body only

At a glance:

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000 (expandable to 100-102,400)

11fps continuous shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3-inch, 921,600-dot tilting touchscreen

When we reviewed the Sony A6400 back in 2019, we gave it a solid 4 stars. We were impressed by the excellent autofocus tracking feature, producing high quality images in almost any shooting scenario. We also appreciated how compact it is in size, with a solid construction. For any action, event, wildlife or sports photographer, the Sony A6400 is a superb of the best cameras under £1000/$1000, as the autofocus system is one of the best for a camera at this price point.

The Sony A6400 is not perfect though, as the design of the camera is unfortunately a bit dated, and the lack of in-body image stabilisation is disappointing. If these aspects don’t concern you, then this camera is well worth considering as it’s a great shooter that will produce high-quality imagery.

Best for: sports photography

7. Fujifilm X-T30 II – £769/$899 body only

At a glance:

26.1MP X-Trans CMOS IV Sensor

ISO 160-12,800 (expandable to 80-51,200)

Up to 30fps continuous shooting with electronic shutter (cropped), 20fps uncropped

3-inch 1.62m-dot, tilting touchscreen

4K 30p video

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built-in

The Fujifilm X-T30 II is a top-notch camera that works out as excellent value for money. The X-T30 II upgraded the Fujifilm X-T30 (and before that, the X-T20) and was well received across the industry, including by our review team, who gave it the full five stars.

The Fujifilm X-T30 II doesn’t only look good on paper – it delivers when put through its paces. The impressive specs such as the 20-30fps continuous shooting and 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS IV Sensor (as used in the flagship X-T4) perform as well as you’d expect, and even JPEGs straight from the camera produce lovely colours.

On the downside, in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) isn’t included in the X-T30 II like it is in Fuji’s X-S10 listed above. However, this camera retails for a cheaper price, so is worth considering on that basis.

Best for: budget-conscious street photographers

8. Panasonic Lumix G9 – £899.99 body only

At a glance:

20.3MP Micro Four Thirds MOS sensor

ISO 200-25,600 (expandable to ISO 100-25,600)

60fps continuous shooting

Five-axis Dual IS II image stabiliser

4K video up to 60p (150Mbps bit-rate)

The only camera from Panasonic to make it on to our list is the Panasonic Lumix G9, but what a camera! The G9 is now available staggeringly cheap at under £1000, and is a great option for wildlife and adventure photographers, as can be seen in our Panasonic Lumix G9 field test by Dan Milner back in 2018.

Using a Four Thirds sensor, this camera comes with 20.3MP of resolution. However, the G9 also has the option to shoot at 80MP with Panasonic’s High-Resolution mode. Take note though you are somewhat limited here, as the camera needs to stitch images together to make the high-res composite, meaning it’s only really suitable for stationary subjects.

Videographers and vloggers will appreciate the Lumix G9’s high-quality 4K, and its in body image stabilisation also comes in handy. A great all-rounder that has plenty to offer.

Best for: wildlife and adventure photographers

9. Nikon D810 – second-hand from around $500 / $699

At a glance:

36.3МР full-frame ѕеnѕоr

51-point AF system

5fрѕ continuous shooting іn FХ fоrmаt (7fрѕ іn DХ fоrmаt)

ІЅО 64-12,800 (ехрandable tо 32-51,200)

Маgnеѕіum-аllоу bоdу wіth duѕt- аnd wеаthеr-ѕеаlіng

The full-frame Nikon D810 is a wonderful camera that produces excellent results and is built like a tank. When this camera was launched in 2014 it was aimed at professionals, Nikon having upgraded and fixed all the niggles of the D800 and D800E. The price tag of £2,700 was unaffordable for most non-professionals. Fast-forward eight years, and a second hand one with a low shutter count can be picked up for a great price, easily making it one of the best cameras for under £1000/$1000.

One of the D810’s greatest selling-points is its full-frame 36.3MP sensor that even in today’s market is decent in size. The 51-point AF focus system isn’t as impressive as when it was launched compared with more modern cameras, however the results cannot be faulted and images from the camera are sharp.

This camera won’t suit everyone, as the heavy build (despite being almost bulletproof) will put some off. However, for a landscape enthusiast, or a professional just starting out on a tight budget, this camera is a wonderful choice.

Best for: landscape photographers

10. Sony A7 II – £899 body only

At a glance:

24.3MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (50-25,600)

5 axis in-body image stabilisation

3.0-inch TFT LCD screen

Full HD 60p video

Weight approx 556g

And last but by no means least, the Sony A7 II makes it onto our top ten. This camera was announced back in 2014, but while the technology is not Sony’s latest. there are very few new mirrorless cameras with a full-frame sensor you can get for under £1000.

One of the flagship features of the Sony A7 II is its in-body 5 axis image stabilisation feature, which pioneered the technology at the time. The generous ISO range is also noteworthy for a camera at this price point.

If you’re after a no-thrills, simple mirrorless shooter with a full-frame sensor, and you primarily want to take still images, the Sony A7 II is really your best option for less than £1000.

Best for: event photographers

Further reading

How to clean your camera and equipment

Best cameras for black and white photography

Is this the end for compact cameras?

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.