Best cameras for photojournalism and documentary 2022 September 30, 2022

The best cameras for photojournalism and documentary photography must be fast and reliable above all else. In the age of 24-hour newsrooms and wide-spread sharing of photojournalism and documentary photography on social media, news is more fleeting than ever, and not capturing a vital moment is an unthinkable event to journalists.

We’ve put together this guide to help you find the best photojournalism and documentary photography cameras across the price spectrum, starting out with budget-friendly models for beginners, and moving up to the top-of-the-line professional options.

How to choose the right camera for you:

Image quality: While you’ll want a decent sensor, the amount of megapixels does not a great photojournalist make. A growing portion of World Press Photo award-winning photographers are using mirrorless cameras, which due to their size, tend to have smaller sensors (source). Size and weight: Thinking back to where it all began, with street photographers and war correspondents, the general rule was to go for something that was easy to carry, as it is more likely to be with you when news happens. Durability: Weather-sealing is arguably an advantage in any situation, especially given how unpredictable weather in the UK is, but it is particularly important in wildlife and sports photography. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity: This feature is useful for both professionals sending photos to their editors and beginners wanting to quickly post their images on social media. Many camera manufacturers have apps you can use to shoot using your phone. Dual card slots: Dual card slots made many photographers happy when they were first introduced and it’s not hard to see why. You get twice the amount of memory and in some cameras you can even switch between memory cards and shoot photos on one and video on the other. Silent shutter: There is a saying in journalism that the journalist should never be the story. A silent shutter is useful when capturing raw, candid moments without interrupting.

Our picks for the best cameras for photojournalism and documentary photography

Best budget camera for students: Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX80

At a glance:

Mirrorless

16 MP

ISO 200-25,600 (ISO 100-25,600 extended)

4K 3op video recording

£549 with lens/ $597.99 with lens

The Panasonic Lumix GX80 (or the GX85 as it is known in North America) hits a sweet spot for many. It’s not too big, not too expensive, and its sensor may be modest in terms of megapixels but this in no way stops the camera from producing sharp, quality images. A highlight is that it has a completely silent and shock-free electronic shutter that offers speeds up to 1/000 sec.

If you’re a student looking for an affordable compact camera to start on your photojournalism career, then the Panasonic Lumix GX80 fits the bill. You can read our team’s full review of the Panasonic Lumix GX80/ GX85 when it first came out here.

Pros:

Highly effective in-body image stabilisation

Quiet, discreet shutter

Easy to use

Compact, portable, rangefinder-style design

Cons:

No weather-sealing

Default control set-up feels dated

Best Canon DSLR camera for documentary: Canon EOS 90D

At a glance:

DSLR

32.5 MP APS-C CMOS sensor

7 fps burst shooting w/continuous AF

4K 30p video recording

£997-1299/ $1199 body-only

Documentary photography is where you might want a higher megapixel count and the Canon EOS 90D, the first of two DSLRs on this list, does not disappoint. It boasts a massive figure of 32.5 megapixels and produces incredibly sharp images. It also has a fast and reliable AF, which can be changed via joystick or the touchscreen.

Another point to consider is Canon’s colour profiles, which have a solid reputation and their ability to accurately render skin tones comes in very handy when shooting portraits. Read our Canon EOS 90D review here.

For more great Canon DSLRs, have a look at our guide to the Best Canon DSLRs.

Pros:

Good construction and weather-sealing

Adequate battery life

Comfortable to use with large lenses thanks to a deep grip

Finds faces and eyes in live view with good accuracy

Rotating screen that enables artsy angles

Cons:

Lighter, easier-to-carry options available with similar live view AF and image quality

Through-the-finder AF less accurate than competition

Live view burst limited to 7 fps

Best ‘hybrid’ camera for stills and video: Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5

At a glance:

Mirrorless

20 MP Four Thirds sensor

9 fps shooting with continuous autofocus

4K 60p video recording

£1098-1499/ $1297.99 body-only

The Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 is part of Panasonic’s video and stills ‘hybrid’ lineup, catering to filmmakers and photographers alike. It does so by bringing together the best of both worlds into a magnesium alloy body that is splash proof, dust proof, and freeze proof (down to -10 C, 14 F).

While there might be better cameras on the shooting stills side of things, this camera is an all-around option for photojournalists and documentary photographers looking for an affordable option that will allow them to shoot both quality photography and video. You can read our full review here.

Pros:

Solid, weather-sealed build

Dual SD card slot

Pro-level video features

Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity

Cons:

ISO sensitivity is limited

AF system is outdated

Best second-hand DSLR for documentary photography: Nikon D810

At a glance:

DSLR

36.3 MP FX-format CMOS sensor

5 fps shooting

ISO 32-51,200 (expanded)

4K 60p video recording

£1149 body-only (renewed)/ $1099.95 body-only (used)

The Nikon D810 replaced the D800 and D800E, which at the time they were released were two of the highest-resolution DSLRs ever made. Its relatively slow autofocus might make it impractical for sports photography or other high-paced situations. On the upside, however, anyone who buys the Nikon D810 will have a very wide range of lenses to choose from.

This includes all Nikkor and Nikon-compatible lenses, and thanks to this the D810 has been popular among portrait, wedding, and architecture photographers. All in all, it makes for an affordable full-frame DSLR option for professional documentary photographers who want high-quality images and whose work might be more slow-paced. For more details on this camera, check out our Nikon D810 Review.

Pros:

Weather protected

Tough magnesium alloy build

Dual card slots

Loads of physical controls

Cons:

No integrated wi-fi

LCD screen is fixed and not a touchscreen

Best camera for beginners: Sony Alpha A7 III

At a glance:

Mirrorless

24.2 MP full-frame sensor

10 fps continuous shooting

ISO 100-204800 (extended)

4K video recording

£1699 body-only/ $1999 body-only

Released as part of Sony’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless A7 series, the Sony Alpha A7 III would become one of the best-selling cameras of 2018 and 2019. Some reasons for this are its twin card slots, extremely accurate eye-tracking auto-focus, 10 fps continuous shooting, good low-light shooting and impressive battery life- all shoved into a compact mirrorless package.

While these features are more commonplace in today’s cameras, this camera is a well-rounded alternative to the more expensive Sony A9 series cameras. To read more on the specifications of this camera, click here: Sony Alpha 7 III revealed

Pros:

High-speed performance contained in a compact body

Silent shooting

Great battery life

Fast and accurate face-and-eye detection

Cons:

Underperforming buffer

Only one card slot supports UHS-II

Best Fujifilm camera for photojournalism: Fujifilm X-T4

At a glance:

Mirrorless

26.1 MP APS-C sensor

15 fps continuous shooting

4K 60p video recording

£1549 body-only/ $2028 body-only

The Fujifilm X-T4 has both the look and capability of a photojournalism camera. It is the latest in Fujifilm’s lightweight mirrorless X series and built on previous models by adding an effective 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (without significantly increasing in size) and a fully articulating touchscreen.

Its pairs the minimalist, retro look cameras had during the first years of photojournalism with all the features of a modern camera. The design of this camera makes using it an enjoyable experience, with physical manual dials for ISO, shutter speed and aperture at hand. Our team had a closer look at the Fujifilm X-T4, find our full review here.

To read our buyer’s guide on the best Fujifilm cameras of 2022, click here.

Pros:

Weather sealing

High-speed shooting

Impressive battery life

Excellent image quality

Cons:

AF performance highly lens dependent

Face/eye detection is awkwardly integrated and not as dependable as rival systems

Best camera for enthusiasts looking to upgrade: Canon EOS R6

At a glance:

Mirrorless

20 MP full-frame sensor

20 fps shooting

ISO 100-102400

4K 60p video recording

£2399 body-only/ $2499 body-only

The Canon EOS R6 is essentially the entry-level version of the Canon EOS R5 with everything a photojournalist needs, including a 20 MP full-frame sensor, an excellent in-body stabilisation which is good for up to eight stops and of course, a silent electronic shutter. Adding to this, Canon’s RF lens lineup is packed with top-level zooms, super fast primes, and OIS lenses that work in tandem with their already class-leading IBIS.

Where the R5 had a huge 45 MP sensor, the R6’s sensor has a smaller megapixel count as it is designed to meet everyday and action needs. However, it is worthy noting that while the R6 does have half the megapixels as the R5, it still benefits from a large full-frame sensor and this does not noticeably impact the its ability to produce quality images. In particular, it performs very well in low-light scenarios. In conclusion, the R6 can be considered a great option if you can’t afford the R5, but in a much cheaper package.

A year after Canon launched the R6, Matty Graham had a look back at his first 12 months with this camera.

Pros:

Autofocus is very good and requires little setup, especially with human or animal subjects

Weather sealing

Decent resolution, despite pixel count

Powerful collaborative Image Stabilisation system

Cons:

Tends to overheat

Lower resolution than its DSLR alternative

EOS R6 more expensive than many competing models

Best travel camera for photojournalists and documentary photographers: Nikon Z7 II

At a glance:

Mirrorless

45.7 MP full-frame sensor

10 fps shooting

ISO 64-25600

4K 60p video recording

Dual-card slots

£2964/ $2996.95 body-only

The Nikon Z7 II is an update to Nikon’s successful high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera. Some of the changes include the inclusion of dual card slots and faster burst speed. Additionally, there’s an option to get a battery grip for extended battery life. This plus the camera’s compact design make it a great shooting companion when travelling. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for more information.

As Nikon continues to expand its lineup of Z-Mount lenses, giving photographers more choice of lens to pair their cameras with. You can check the latest updates here.

Pros:

Excellent image quality for colors and dynamic range

High resolution sensor and low base ISO of 64 for great image quality

Small and lightweight design

Battery life doubles with the new MB-N11 battery grip

Cons:

AF tracking not as dependable as best systems

LCD is tilt only, not tilt-flip or dual-axis tilt

Extended shutter speeds only available in manual mode

Best camera for sports journalism: Sony Alpha A9 II

At a glance:

Mirrorless

24MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor

20 fps shooting

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

4k 30p video recording

£4199 body-only/ $4498 body-only

The Sony Alpha A9 II is a compact high-end sports camera capable of silently shooting 24 MP images at up to 20 frames per second with no blackout between frames. It also boasts a wide range of third-party lens availability (Sigma, Tamron, Viltrox, Samyang, and others are available for Sony’s E-Mount).

This camera’s speed and ability to nail shots in a variety of situations shook up sports and action photography when it was released in 2020, and the Associated Press went on to choose it to give to its global roster of photojournalists.

Pros:

Extremely quick blackout-free shooting

Dust and splash protection

A silent shutter

Impressive autofocus

Cons:

Incredibly expensive

Dated user interface

Lead image credit: Colin Lloyd/Unsplash

Related articles:

Opinion: We need great photojournalism more than ever

Photojournalism in the age of social media – Amateur Photographer

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.